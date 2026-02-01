Roanoke codes February 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Roanoke VA codes today for stacks of free cash to line your pockets.

Roanoke codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt in front of a yellow car on a tow truck
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

If you want to live a comfortable life in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia, you'll need cash. That's where our Roanoke codes come in, offering massive cash injections to help finance your next fancy car, big rig, or house on the roleplay server.

We know how important having the latest car model is for your social status, so we check for new Roanoke codes regularly to keep your wallet full of spare cash to splash at the garage. It beats robbing an ATM!

Here are all the new Roanoke codes:

  • BURNOUT - cash (new!)

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Roanoke codes: A screenshot of the shop menu with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner. The background is blurred and an arrow is pointing at the shopping cart button

How do I redeem Roanoke codes?

Redeeming Roanoke VA codes is pretty simple, but you need to follow a few steps before you can get your free cash:

  • Open Roanoke in Roblox
  • Join the group
  • Tap the shopping cart to open the shop
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Roanoke codes?

Roanoke codes are how the game's developer rewards players. These codes provide stacks of cash for you to use on new vehicles, and they often coincide with major updates, real-world holidays, or game milestones.

Roanoke codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Roanoke Discord server?

Yes, there is a Roanoke Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read update logs, take part in polls, and connect with other players.

How do I get more Roanoke codes?

The best way to get more Roanoke VA codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back in frequently. We look for new codes often, and strive to keep this guide as up to date as possible. If you fancy going looking for codes yourself, you can check the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and Twitter/X page.

Expired codes:

  • WINTEREVENT
  • CAMPERS
  • TRUCKINGUPDATE
  • REVAMPISCOMING
  • INDEPENDENCE25
  • FATHERSDAY
  • MENSHEALTH
  • 300KFAVS
  • REMEMBERING
  • SPRINGBREAK25
  • FOOLED
  • CHOCOLATEBUNNY
  • LUCKY25
  • SPRINGISCOMING
  • VALENTINES25
  • LUNARNEWYEAR
  • WINTERMILESTONE25
  • HERESTOANEWYEAR25
  • TISTHESEASON
  • GIVINGTHANKS24
  • SPOOKYSEASON24
  • FALLFOLIAGE
  • LABORDAY24
  • BACK2SCHOOL24
  • HITTINGMILESTONES
  • INDEPENDENCE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Roanoke codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.