Roanoke codes February 2026

If you want to live a comfortable life in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia, you'll need cash. That's where our Roanoke codes come in, offering massive cash injections to help finance your next fancy car, big rig, or house on the roleplay server.

We know how important having the latest car model is for your social status, so we check for new Roanoke codes regularly to keep your wallet full of spare cash to splash at the garage. It beats robbing an ATM!

Here are all the new Roanoke codes:

BURNOUT - cash (new!)

How do I redeem Roanoke codes?

Redeeming Roanoke VA codes is pretty simple, but you need to follow a few steps before you can get your free cash:

Open Roanoke in Roblox

Join the group

Tap the shopping cart to open the shop

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Roanoke codes?

Roanoke codes are how the game's developer rewards players. These codes provide stacks of cash for you to use on new vehicles, and they often coincide with major updates, real-world holidays, or game milestones.

Is there a Roanoke Discord server?

Yes, there is a Roanoke Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read update logs, take part in polls, and connect with other players.

How do I get more Roanoke codes?

The best way to get more Roanoke VA codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back in frequently. We look for new codes often, and strive to keep this guide as up to date as possible. If you fancy going looking for codes yourself, you can check the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and Twitter/X page.

Expired codes:

WINTEREVENT

CAMPERS

TRUCKINGUPDATE

REVAMPISCOMING

INDEPENDENCE25

FATHERSDAY

MENSHEALTH

300KFAVS

REMEMBERING

SPRINGBREAK25

FOOLED

CHOCOLATEBUNNY

LUCKY25

SPRINGISCOMING

VALENTINES25

LUNARNEWYEAR

WINTERMILESTONE25

HERESTOANEWYEAR25

TISTHESEASON

GIVINGTHANKS24

SPOOKYSEASON24

FALLFOLIAGE

LABORDAY24

BACK2SCHOOL24

HITTINGMILESTONES

INDEPENDENCE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Roanoke codes.