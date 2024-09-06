This year’s Roblox Developer Conference is underway, welcoming creators and players alike to see new innovations, projects, and plans for the experience’s future. Among the RDC 2024 announcements, you can look forward to in-game shopping, better graphics, and music charts, among other things.

The Roblox Developer Conference is a yearly event where the company updates players, shareholders, and anyone else interested in the plans for the coming months. This year, it takes place on September 6 and 7 in San Jose, California. There are keynote speeches, opportunities to learn, get inspired, and see demonstrations of products, too.

A lot happened so we’ve got a handy rundown of what announcements came out of this year’s conference. There are four main areas of business that the Roblox team will bring updates to, with some other tweaks across the board.

Roblox Developers Conference 2024 announcements

The Roblox company aims to reach 10% of the global gaming market by improving its services overall. Firstly, the brand will help Roblox creators ‘build their business’ as they make new experiences and continue to work on existing smash hits like Dress to Impress. This includes bringing in price optimization tools, in-experience commerce options, and paid access to more games to allow creators to earn more from their work.

Roblox always aims to improve on community aspects, so you can expect to see some new features in the coming months. Roblox Party and Roblox Communities expand on the group feature we already know and love that comes along with Roblox games. These groups will become Communities and see more tools added, including forums and analytics.

The Roblox Party feature allows you to play with your friends without the worry of not getting into the same server or having other people bother you. Up to six people can join a party, and then join a game together and message amongst yourselves. Voice chat will come at a later date, too. There’ll also be developer tools related to parties to ensure a smooth gameplay experience on both sides.

Next up, we have some chart-topping changes coming to the way music works in Roblox. To start, music makers themselves can get their tracks into Roblox using the new DistroKid integration, and players can access charts to see what’s popular on the platform. Wondering what that song is? You can find out using the ‘What’s Playing’ tool. Perhaps it’s a hot new song like Charli XCX’s Brat that features in Dress to Impress.

The last big takeaway from this year’s announcements is that Roblox wants to take on Fortnite with much larger lobbies than players are used to. Introducing the 3D Foundational Model along with occlusion culling and aerodynamic upgrades means that creators can make bigger games that look better, with more detailed models for characters.

You can find all the information on the official Roblox blog post or watch the full stream on YouTube if you fancy going on a deep dive into what’s coming to the game. If you want to get into a game instead, we’ve got the new Anime Royale codes, Special Anime Defense codes, and Dress to Impress codes right here.