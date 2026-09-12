I just AI-generated an entire Roblox game at RDC 2026

I'm at RDC 2026, and at this year's conference, I've had a pretty unusual experience. Back in July, Roblox execs announced Roblox Build, a new generative AI tool that allows anyone to create a game from as little as a few words. Now that I'm in the room with these tools, I've had the chance to try them out, and I've got to say - this feature is weird.

Almost anyone you'll meet at Roblox's RDC 2026 is more of a fan of generative AI than me. I've long had concerns about the use of tools in gaming. Regardless, I tried to keep an open mind as I picked up an iPad and instructed Build to make me a cyberpunk farming simulator with a cast of NPCs that I could befriend. Yep, you can do this on mobile.

The concept behind Build is not to generate you a final version of a game, but to provide you with a jumping off point, from which to either head to Roblox Studio with or to add more prompts. It took Build, just as the Roblox bosses in the room had promised, about 10 to 15 minutes to come up with the first basics of the game, with six NPCs and a six-plot neon farm with a seed-planting mechanic. It called it Neon Harvest: Afterdark.

It was strange to see my one-sentence-long vision come to life in such a short time. The AI carefully told me what it was doing - including condensing my open-world city concept into a smaller building, presumably to save time and resources - and gave me suggestions on mechanics to try out.

After seeing what it could do, I had a few questions. Firstly, how did the machine intend to keep prompt-generated games varied and free of other people's ideas? Overseeing the tech demo was Kevin Swint, Senior Director of Product, who told me that to avoid plagiarism, Build "constructively misdirects" users who ask the system to generate them a copy of a game.

I also got the opportunity to talk to Chief Creator Ecosystem Officer Vlad Loktev about my concerns with the environmental impact of Build. He told me that, by the time the feature comes out of testing, the tech should be optimized so that it's not too costly to the planet. Only time will tell with that one, but I don't get the sense that Roblox as a whole is that concerned about the impact on the world that their audiences will grow up in.

Developers in the room seem conflicted. While Bee Swarm Simulator's lead dev Onett "trusts Roblox" and believes that the tool will be useful for engineering, he's worried about the step into art. In his game, every bee is drawn by him, and every song composed by him, so he's worried that by introducing AI art features, Roblox is trying to "make the designer irrelevant".

Fullflower Studio's Anne agrees. She's worried the accessibility of tools will lead to an influx of low-quality content, but also understands that Roblox has tools to help prevent this. Both seem confident that their games will be okay, with Anne suggesting that "people are still going to be craving that human element".

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