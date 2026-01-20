Archived codes January 2026

Can't get enough of Limbus Company or Library of Ruina? Our Archived codes can help you get the most out of this Project Moon fan game, with useful boosts to make this tricky RPG just a little bit easier. You'd be wise to accept these gifts if you want to survive The Backstreets.

Here are all the new Archived codes:

ThereWasNoDelay - one lunacy bundle (new!)

Booksmart - one invitation (new!)

SorryAgain - two lunacy bundles (new!)

How do I redeem Archived codes?

Redeeming Archived codes works a little differently compared to other Roblox games, so here's what you need to do:

Launch Archived in Roblox

Open the in-game chat

Type /redeemcode followed by the code itself

Enjoy your freebies

What are Archived codes?

Archived codes are chat commands that unlock boosts in-game. The developer usually releases these codes to apologize for mistakes or celebrate events, and they're always worth redeeming for more resources.

Is there an Archived Discord server?

Yes, there is an Archived Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to get the latest updates from the developer, take part in events, and provide feedback and bug reports.

Is there an Archived Trello?

Yes, there is an official Archived Trello board. This board is filled with vital information covering everything you could possibly want to know about the game's combat systems, lore, locations, and much more. You can check it out for yourself by clicking here.

How do I get more Archived codes?

The best way to get more Archived codes is to visit the game's Discord server, Trello board, and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

PLEASEACCEPTOURHUMBLEAPOLOGYAGAIN

FIXEDSOMEDATASTUFF

100KMEMBERS

BADGEDIDNOTWORK

