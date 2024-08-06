Warner Bros., in collaboration with Fandango, released an official Beetlejuice Roblox game to celebrate the release of the sequel. This comes as a result of Roblox looking at new revenue streams through investing in commerce.

It’s the first Roblox experience where you can buy actual movie tickets on the digital platform. As of today, you can secure your tickets at the Fandango ticket booth in the game, but you must be 13 or over to be able to buy them. Those who buy a ticket also get an “exclusive avatar item” available to use in Roblox. Also, note that you can only buy tickets in the US.

In terms of what you can do in Beetlejuice: Escape the Afterlife, you gotta help ol’ Beetlejuice out. He may be the ghost with the most, but he needs our assistance in finding the Deetz family members and escaping the afterlife. As you play, you can unlock loads of UGC themed around Beetlejuice, from a sandworm shoulder pet to the iconic stripy suit.

There are other Roblox games involved here where you can earn tokens to use in Beetlejuice: Escape the Afterlife – these include Barry’s Prison, Escape Running Head, The Floor is Lava, and Carry a Friend.

Once you finish your objectives in these games, you can teleport to the Afterlife lobby in the Beetlejuice game and spend the tokens to get unique items for your avatar, which you can use in any game.

