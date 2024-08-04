Roblox Blade Ball is one of the most popular experiences in the game’s vast sandbox library, but keeping it stable isn’t always easy. Like any great game, bugs and glitches are bound to crop up from time to time, and Blade Ball developer Wiggity needs your help to find them. As the developer attempts to iron out a duplication issue, it is offering $10,000 to the first person who identifies the bug in-game.

Calling out to the wider Roblox community on social media, Wiggity clarifies that it is “offering up to $10,000 USD (or 2,800,000 R$) to the first person who finds and reports a working dupe bug in our test server.” The test server, which can be accessed here, is live now as Wiggity incentivizes the free mobile game‘s followers to get involved. Specifically, the developer is hoping players can identify the following issue: “A duplication glitch where a sword / trade token is artificially multiplied through illegitimate means.”

At the time of writing there is yet to be a recipient of the substantial $10,000 reward, but we reckon it won’t take long for an eagle-eyed player to give Wiggity the results it is looking for. If you think you’ve found the ‘dupe’ bug, you can report it to the developer through this Google Forms document. Blade Ball’s reputation is well regarded when it comes to the best mobile games available, as it was once of the first Roblox experiences to surpass over 1 billion visits in just 60 days.

If you’ve never played Blade Ball, well the objective is quite simple. According to Wiggity, it describes Blade Ball’s gameplay as a “game of focus, timing, and strategy, [where] your skill is tested as a deflectable homing ball hunts players with increasing speed. But there’s more than what meets the eye.”

With leaderboard support and plenty of opportunities to rank up and earn new abilities, Blade Ball can quickly consume your time. Trust us.

