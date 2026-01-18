If you missed 12 million players dancing to Bruno Mars' Roblox concert, watch it here

Christopher Nolan movies in Fortnite, Peaky Blinders in PUBG Mobile. Nothing is out of bounds in gaming crossovers these days, and Bruno Mars is taking notes. Following in the steps of Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, and Charli XCX, the Grenade star is bringing new music from his forthcoming album, The Romantic, to Roblox. However, you might have already missed the limited-time Steal A Brainrot concert without knowing it.

When it comes to the latest Roblox games, Steal A Brainrot is absolutely crushing it. Millions of players are flocking to the game daily, taking plenty of Steal A Brainrot codes with them, too. Just four months ago, around 24 million Roblox users tuned in concurrently on one single day. The game is so popular that it's inspiring similar experiences, such as Fortnite Steal A Brainrot. So, because so many people are tuning in, it makes it an ideal stage for someone like Bruno Mars to appear, right?

It seems so, as according to regular Fortnite scooper 'HYPEX', over 12.7 million players jumped in to see Mars perform. The mini-concert is a one-day-only appearance for the singer, who you could see on Saturday, January 17, 2026. During the performance, Mars brought fresh tunes from The Romantic, namely the recently released single I Just Might.

The Romantic marks Mars's first solo release in a decade, following his work with Anderson .Paak under the Silk Sonic banner, which filled the gap in the meantime. The new album reunites Mars with D'Mile on production, who also co-wrote three tracks on An Evening With Silk Sonic, including the Grammy-winning hit "Leave the Door Open."

Players who attended the in-game concert could also pick up a special Bruno Mars Brainrot, a sentence that still feels surreal to write. Since the concert was designed as a one-day event, that chance has now passed, meaning the Brainrot is no longer obtainable. That said, with The Romantic set to launch on February 27, 2026, there's always a chance Mars shows up again in Steal A Brainrot.

If there's anywhere he could make a surprise return, it's the annual Roblox Innovation Awards. The event has a history of bringing in real-world artists and bands to perform, with acts like Royal Blood previously taking the stage back when the show was known as the Bloxy Awards.