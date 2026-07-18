Roblox reveals Build, an AI tool that makes games for you with a ChatGPT-style prompt

Millions of players are flocking to Roblox every day, jumping between farming sims, racers, and realistic shooters in one fell swoop. All of these experiences are user-generated, from budding developers to established studios. Now, the Roblox Corporation wants to put that kind of power in your hands, literally. Roblox Build is a brand-new AI tool designed to create games with just a quick prompt, no matter whether you're an Android or iOS user.

In a social media post about Build, Roblox CEO David Baszucki says that "for 20 years, Roblox has been on a mission to remove limits on what gaming is, and what it can be." With Build, Baszucki hopes that it can give "new tools for creators, new ways for players to play, and new ways for people to find the things they love.

Set to begin testing on July 28, 2026, Build will roll out to join Studio, an existing creator suite aimed at all skill levels of game development. Build works off of text prompts, turning whatever the user inputs into a game directly in the Roblox app.

"Build will then automatically generate a starting point for the creator to iterate on, playtest, and share with friends or publish to Roblox," says the Roblox Corporation in a new blog post. If you've ever used ChatGPT, Claude, or Grok before, then it's essentially the same as feeding it instructions. The Roblox Corporation adds that the tool handles "gameplay mechanics, environment, characters, visual style, sound, and more" without ever leaving the app.

As with any other Roblox game, creations from the tool will undergo the same approval processes that millions of other experiences face daily. Users who are age-checked nine and older can use Build, while published experiences are playable to anyone 16 and above. Paid tiers of Build are planned, with more features.

If you're wondering whether it'll amount to barrages of AI slop, the statement clarifies that "the quality of games on the homepage isn't changing: If no one plays it, no one can find it."

The tool is currently exclusive to mobile and is set to be available to users in New Zealand first. A wider rollout is planned "over the coming months", according to the Roblox Corporation. It's launching in an alpha state, with much of the focus on reporting bugs or other obstacles users might face while using Build.