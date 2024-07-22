Sometimes using your words is the best way of communicating in Roblox, and the handiness of the Roblox chat filter ensures everyone can have a good time. Well, that’s when the protective measure works, of course. If you’re booting up for a quick spin, there is a way to get around this roadblock with a simple hello.

In a recent social media post from Roblox community account ‘Roblox_RTC’, it reports that the sandbox game is “currently experiencing issues with the chat filter.” Specifically, Roblox’s chat functionality is censoring almost everything players say, leading to some pretty hilarious results as players wander around aimlessly. In some cases, this might be a good thing if your friend keeps yapping about that potential Fortnite NewJeans crossover. However, if you really need to relay a message to your friends or fellow lobby members, you could always learn Spanish.

Yes, after messing around with the game’s chat filter issues, savvy players have initially discovered that by simply saying “hola” Roblox’s chat continues to work. If you don’t happen to be fluent in Spanish, you can always use the trusty results of Google Translate to chat away into the night. Whether other languages are unaffected is yet to be determined, but hopefully it shouldn’t be long before Roblox rolls out a hotfix to dispel the bug.

An official statement is likely to be released soon, but in lieu of a patch, you can consult with other players on the ‘Roblox Help’ subreddit. This particular obstacle comes after Roblox’s chat filters reduced restrictions to be more lenient for players that are aged 13 and older.

An inclusive move to attract older players, this tweak (when it works) allows players to speak more freely than ever before. Without upsetting anyone, that is.

