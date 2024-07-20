The new Roblox Coach collaboration is encouraging young people worldwide to “Find Your Courage” as the epic finale to the global fashion house’s Spring 2024 campaign of the same name. The brand is integrating with two popular Roblox fashion games, as well as metaverse platform Zepeto’s photo booth feature.

The “Find Your Courage” campaign is a perfect fit for Roblox as it follows virtual human imma as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and ultimately finds the courage to be real. Games like Roblox and Zepeto allow people of all ages to explore self-expression and identity in a safe, virtual environment, but the platforms are particularly popular with young people. Of the five worlds imma visits as part of the campaign, three are coming to Roblox and Zepeto – Fashion Klossette becomes the Floral World, Fashion Famous 2 gets the Summer World, and Zepeto features the Colorful World.

As part of the collaboration, Coach is running a cross-experience scavenger hunt to earn a free item across Fashion Famous 2 and Fashion Klossette. Plus, the integration coincides with Fashion Famous 2’s launch on the platform, following the immense success of Fashion Famous, which has garnered over 2.2 billion visits. The sequel introduces a plethora of diverse body types, dynamic facial expressions, and adjustable clothing placement so you can truly feel comfortable and find your courage in an array of Coach-inspired items.

Both Fashion Famous 2 and Fashion Klossette feature competitive styling challenges where you can mix and match the free Coach-inspired items to create new looks for other players to vote on. Megafans of the collection can go one step further and purchase more premium items from the marketplace with Robux, including a digital recreation of the fashion house’s iconic Quilted Tabby shoulder bag.

Coach’s Zepeto collaboration introduces an exclusive video booth inspired by the campaign’s Colorful World for the social avatar app, as well as Coach-inspired clothing items for purchase using ZEMs. This integration is also the first time that Zepeto users can purchase limited items with edition numbers, emulating the exclusivity of the brand in the real world.

Elisha Trice, Studio Director of Fashion Famous 2 development studio Sandbox Studios, says, “With Fashion Famous 2, we wanted to give our community more freedom to express themselves and create an avatar that resonates with each individual. We’re honored to be able to introduce Coach’s Spring 2024 collection as the first-ever luxury fashion collaboration in Fashion Famous 2 and can’t wait for players to experience these pieces in-game!”

When can I take part in the Roblox and Zepeto Coach collabs?

Coach’s Roblox collaborations with Fashion Famous 2 and Fashion Klossette are available from July 19 to August 19, 2024. The Find Your Courage Zepeto collaboration begins on July 19 on iOS and Android.

If you’re in the New York City area, the Coach House on Fifth Avenue is offering a limited-time pop-up experience from July 19-21 for the public to get hands-on with the digital collaborations.

That's everything you need to know about the Roblox Coach collaboration.