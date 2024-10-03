Roblox welcomes Coldplay to the metaverse to celebrate their new album

Coldplay collaborating with Roblox wasn’t on our 2024 bingo cards, but here we are. Seven-time Grammy winners, capable of selling out some of the world’s biggest venues, a household name, and a radio staple, Coldplay are expanding their already impressive reach by diving into the blocky world of Roblox to celebrate their upcoming album launch. It’s their first record since 2021, so the band obviously wanted to do something fun to kick things off – so why wouldn’t they choose a gaming platform with a reach of almost 80 million daily users? It’s a no-brainer, really.

The British rock band has partnered with Gamefam, Warner Music Group, and Parlophone Records to deliver an exciting, cross-game quest through four of Gamefam’s most-loved Roblox games. You’ll be able to play the collaboration across Car Dealership Tycoon, Tower of Misery, Starving Artists, and Really Easy Obby, where you’ll get a chance to listen to new songs from the upcoming Moon Music album, and complete exclusive challenges to unlock a collection of Coldplay-themed limited UGC items to dress up your avatars.

“This unique partnership with Gamefam on Roblox delivers an exciting, interactive environment for Coldplay’s community, to explore and experience the band’s tenth studio album, Moon Music,” says Rebecca Rees, the Community Manager at Parlophone Records. “Coldplay’s music is all about connection, and this is a great opportunity to bring people together, crossing generational boundaries. The Roblox experience will provide an immersive adventure that reflects the spirit of the band’s music, making sure both old and new fans can feel part of the Coldplay journey.”

The multi-game quest features some pretty awesome music samples, as well as some freebies because it wouldn’t be a Roblox event without something up for grabs. You can unlock a Moon Music-themed electric car in Car Dealership Tycoon, so you can jam out to ‘feelslikeiamfallinginlove’ while you cruise around and collect Moon Music notebook drawings hidden around the city. You need to navigate a vertical obstacle course in Tower of Misery, hopping across moon-shaped platforms and collecting moon icons as you go to get your hands on the Coldplay Crown.

In Starving Artists, Coldplay has taken over the art fair with exclusive Moon Music installations and features celebrating the record, where you can test your skills by competing in a limited-time fan art contest where you need to vote for your favorite Moon Music drawing. You can bag yourself the Coldplay Heat Aura if you really manage to impress.

Finally, in Really Easy Obby, you need to clear obstacles and collect moons as you move through the obby, and then you can jam out to music from Coldplay’s latest album in the winner’s room with your new Moongoggle Glasses. If you complete every challenge across all four games, you can get your hands – or your head – on the Angle Moon Head for your avatar. Plus, if you join Coldplay’s official Roblox group, you can earn an exclusive Moon Music aura.

The event is free to play and runs until October 18, 2024, so you've got plenty of time to get your hands on the exclusive freebies that are up for grabs.