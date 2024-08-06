The amount of experiences within the world of Roblox is positively overwhelming – and that’s okay. Roblox has something for everyone, and that attitude is serving it well as it breaks a rather impressive record. With over 230 million registered players, Roblox’s number of concurrent users has surpassed 10 million.

According to a recent report from Roblox analyst ‘offpathgames’ on social media, the multi-experience mobile game broke new ground on Sunday, August 4, 2024. “10 million CCUs were exceeded at 5:50 pm UTC and stayed above 10M until 7:20 pm,” the analyst clarifies. At the game’s peak over the weekend, Roblox managed to gather around “10,128,096 players in-game at the same time.” Not a bad feat at all, eh?

Previous observations from the analyst show that Roblox’s prior CCUs peaked at just over 7 million in 2023, growing upon 2022’s CCU count of 6,323,401. This record includes players across multiple platforms like iOS, Android, and consoles.

We’d be eager to see exactly what amount of users are mobile players, but considering that Roblox is one of the best free mobile games around, it’d be an undoubtedly impressive number. Roblox itself has stated before that there are over 5.5 million games to play right this minute.

Many of these titles are going on to achieve astounding records of their own, too. Blade Ball became the quickest Roblox game to gain 1 billion visits, while Tower of Hell and Roblox horror game Doors have netted 22 billion and 3 million visits respectively. At the pace that Roblox is continuing to attract new players, it might not be too long before 10 million CCUs are overtaken.

Until then, you can dive into some of these aforementioned games right now, and get some freebies while you’re at it. Grab yourself some Blade Ball codes, Doors codes, and why not check out our list of Anime Boxing Simulator codes, too.