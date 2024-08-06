We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Roblox rockets past ten million concurrent users with milestone record

Roblox’s popularity continues to soar as over 10 million concurrent users are tuning to play their favorite games on a daily basis.

Roblox CCU: An image of a Roblox character with Robux behind them.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

The amount of experiences within the world of Roblox is positively overwhelming – and that’s okay. Roblox has something for everyone, and that attitude is serving it well as it breaks a rather impressive record. With over 230 million registered players, Roblox’s number of concurrent users has surpassed 10 million.

According to a recent report from Roblox analyst ‘offpathgames’ on social media, the multi-experience mobile game broke new ground on Sunday, August 4, 2024. “10 million CCUs were exceeded at 5:50 pm UTC and stayed above 10M until 7:20 pm,” the analyst clarifies. At the game’s peak over the weekend, Roblox managed to gather around “10,128,096 players in-game at the same time.” Not a bad feat at all, eh?

Previous observations from the analyst show that Roblox’s prior CCUs peaked at just over 7 million in 2023, growing upon 2022’s CCU count of 6,323,401. This record includes players across multiple platforms like iOS, Android, and consoles.

Roblox CCUs: An image of offpathgames on X.

We’d be eager to see exactly what amount of users are mobile players, but considering that Roblox is one of the best free mobile games around, it’d be an undoubtedly impressive number. Roblox itself has stated before that there are over 5.5 million games to play right this minute.

Many of these titles are going on to achieve astounding records of their own, too. Blade Ball became the quickest Roblox game to gain 1 billion visits, while Tower of Hell and Roblox horror game Doors have netted 22 billion and 3 million visits respectively. At the pace that Roblox is continuing to attract new players, it might not be too long before 10 million CCUs are overtaken.

YouTube Thumbnail

Until then, you can dive into some of these aforementioned games right now, and get some freebies while you’re at it. Grab yourself some Blade Ball codes, Doors codes, and why not check out our list of Anime Boxing Simulator codes, too.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.