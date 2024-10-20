Watch out for the Other Mother, because an official Roblox Coraline game is in the works. Universal Pictures, Laika, and Toya Play have joined forces to bring the chilling horror movie to the platform in the form of a maze game, and there’s a beta preview available right now.

Despite the platform’s younger-skewing player base, horror games are extremely popular on Roblox. As a creepy story aimed at young people, Coraline is the perfect IP to choose for a new Roblox horror game. Laika adapted Neil Gaiman’s 2002 novella into the iconic 2009 stop-motion movie which terrifies and fascinates children and adults alike, and now her story is coming to Roblox for a whole new generation as Coraline: Evade The Others.

The developer, Toya Play, is no stranger to translating global IP into successful Roblox games. Toya is the studio behind Miraculous Ladybug RP, an award-winning roleplay server based on the French animated series of the same name, as well as several other branded integrations across games like Minecraft, Roblox, and Fortnite. However, it looks like Coraline: Evade The Others is Toya Play’s first attempt at a horror experience.

According to the game’s beta page, your task is to run around a huge maze collecting ghost eyes to return to the spirits in the mirrors, much like in the movie. Along the way, you’ll run into a range of characters, collect items to help you survive, and ultimately take down Beldam to save the day. Toya Play’s social media describes the game’s concept as “run through the house, collect objects, work together for the challenges”, much like other Roblox horror giants Doors and Piggie.

That's everything we know so far about the official Roblox Coraline game, Coraline: Evade The Others.