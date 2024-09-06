RDC 2024 kicks off with some great news for Roblox creators as the company looks to expand money-making opportunities. New avenues include control over in-game prices, higher revenue for creators, and the potential to sell merch.

The company announced its new vision during the Roblox Developer Conference this year, which is to reach 10% of the global gaming market. To put that in some perspective, the company wants to connect with more gamers and have one billion users daily through the many Roblox games and experiences. Given how big the game platform is, I’d say they’re well on the way.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki presented his keynote about the company’s future, telling eager listeners that he believes “10% of all global gaming revenue will flow through the Roblox ecosystem -and be distributed within our Roblox community.” He goes on to say that roughly 80% of Roblox’s daily users come to play games, while 20% come for other things like hanging out, shopping, or consuming entertainment.

So, what’s the news for creators? Well, to achieve the goal, Roblox looks to implement changes in key areas, including helping creators build their businesses within the Roblox world. First up are new economic systems that allow creators to earn a much higher revenue from their experiences, including adding paid-access games to the platform. Creators can expect a 50-70% revenue share, depending on each experience’s price, and for this update to come in 2024.

In-experience pricing is getting a bit of an update as well. Roblox will implement ‘price optimization’ recommendation tools to help you determine the best prices for your experiences, attracting as many players as possible. This is due to roll out within the next few months.

Another huge update is that creators can sell merchandise directly in their experiences. Imagine the options – you could buy Adopt Me pets plushes or Blox Fruit figures right in the game.

Eligible creators can sell merch in early 2025 after testing with retailers like Walmart, e.l.f Beauty, and Warner Bros – the brains behind the recent Beetlejuice movie collab. Roblox intends to integrate e-commerce platforms for game creators to use, with the first being Shopify. If you list your products on Shopify, players can purchase directly from inside Roblox, too.

For even more information and announcements, including new Roblox music possibilities, Roblox Parties and Communities features, and even performance tools, you can watch the full YouTube presentation or read the full blog post here.

If this has got you feeling the need to play some of the top Roblox games, we’ve got some codes for you – here are the new Anime Royale codes, Special Anime Defense codes, and Dress to Impress codes.