Please be aware that this report contains vulgar language and references to sexual assault, pedophilia, and strong violence. Visit the parents, safety, and moderation Roblox page for help if you face any of these issues.

Roblox has many fun experiences on its platform and as most games are harmless fun, you might think there’s nothing to worry about in regards to what your children play. We wish that was the case, but a new report shows that there are some disturbing games on the platform, with a worrying amount of engagement.

Hindenburg Research conducted a huge investigation into Roblox, finding safeguarding issues for children, making it easy for pedophiles to join the platform and engage in trading child pornography in chat rooms that children have access to. That’s inexcusable, but unfortunately, there appears to be other awful content in the form of despicable Roblox games that depict murdering a pregnant woman and a homeless man.

Beat Up The Pregnant is an experience in which “users hacked pregnant women to death in a Wal-Mart parking lot with machetes or killed them with frying pans or a selection of guns.” A previous game titled Beat Up Homeless Outside 7/11 Simulator reached one million visits and 15k favorites before Roblox removed it from the platform. However, a second version, Beat Up People Outside of 7/11, is still live and is accessible to anyone over the age of nine.

The trend of violence continues with [GUNS] Work at a Hospital, which allows users to perform a mass shooting in a hospital. According to the report, it has 1.6 million visits and has no restrictions, meaning children under nine can play it. Then there’s Palestine And Israel Hangout, a game in which users of all ages can purchase guns and knives to attack one another – it remains live on the platform and has more than 13 million visits.

It’s not just these horribly violent games that are easily accessible to children; games like LGBTQ+ Vibes boasts more than 40.6 million visits and 224k favorites, but researchers found that “Users regularly described lewd sex acts while others used hateful slurs.”

The team had another awful encounter in a “therapy” experience, in which their “therapist introduced himself as a ‘rapper with only one p.’” The therapist then suggested that they run away, saying “that he would come pick us up so we could move into his basement in exchange for paying rent with our body.” Sadly, according to the report, “Other Roblox users have identified issues of simulated rape, naked users, and rampant in-game sexual harassment.”

These are all damning claims that Roblox refutes, but Hindenburg Research goes even deeper, citing their interviews with moderators. Allegedly, Roblox outsources safety to Asian call centers, where they receive $12 a day and have limited capabilities regarding the safety of users against bullying and child grooming. The latter appears to be a prevalent problem, as researchers “encountered images of male genitalia and hate speech in Roblox’s ‘school simulator’ game.” As is seemingly the case with most of these experiences, children of all ages can access it.

It’s not just violent games and a severe lack of safeguarding against pedophiles that Roblox seemingly needs to address, as the company also faces allegations of skewing the Roblox registered account figures to appear more investable, while Blox Fruits and Adopt Me! are rampant with bots.