Doors Floor 2 is the continuation of a fan-favorite Roblox game that mixes first-person horror with a healthy dose of RNG. In this spooky progressional game, your task is to weave your way through several numbered doors to find an escape. But, naturally, it’s never quite as simple as that, because several supernatural entities appear to halt your progress and deplete your health bar before you can reach the end.

The first floor of Roblox Doors is set in the hotel, a maze of The Shining-esque corridors patrolled by freaky monsters like the Figure. It has two subfloors, the Rooms and the Backdoor, but Floor 2 is due to, well, open its doors on August 30th, which officially checks us out of the hotel and sends us deep into the caverns of the mines. Fans have been lobbying for Floor 2 for quite some time, and with a brand-new teaser trailer dropping on socials, we’ve finally got a look at what we can expect from the second floor of this popular horror game.

The teaser for Doors Floor 2 shows the same co-operative gameplay as the first installment, where you need to work together to save teammates from pesky entities like Seek and Timothy. But we also got a sneak peek at some potentially new entities prowling through the mines, including a freakishly large tentacle rising from the pits below. Cthulu? The devil himself? A giant squid that’s learned to live outside of water? Who knows, we’ll have to trudge our way through the mines and each door that stands in our way to find out. Or, maybe we don’t want to find out.

The trailer for Doors Floor 2 shows some old, eldritch faces, as well as some exciting new elements that are coming in the August 30th update. There’s a minecart speeding players along a rickety wooden track, and an obvious hint at the full return of Glitch, one of the entities that took a bit of a backseat with the last hotel update.

Well, we’re making sure our flashlights are powered and our best running shoes are double-knotted in preparation for Doors Floor 2. If you’re still trying to reach the hundredth door in the original game, check out our list of Roblox Doors codes for some freebies to help you out, plus we’ve got a list of the best horror games to check out while we wait – impatiently – for access to the mines.