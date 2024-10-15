Roblox Fisch rods, bait, and money

Roblox’s Fisch is a great experience for aspiring anglers, as not only do you get to catch rare and unique fish, but you also get to go on a grand adventure, exploring to your heart’s content. It can seem daunting at first, but we’re here to offer some advice, including how to farm money.

If you want something different from the tranquility of fishing games, we can tell you all about two of the best Roblox horror games: The Mimic and Rainbow Friends. However, if spooky experiences aren’t for you but you crave more excitement than peaceful fishing, pirate games are worth a try, and considering how many Roblox One Piece games there are, you aren’t short on options if you want to get them a go.

Here’s what you need to know about Roblox Fisch:

How many fish are there in Roblox Fisch?

There are currently 128 different types of fish in Fisch, though there are more than 400k variations of them, meaning you’re unlikely to catch two identical fish. As the game is still in early development, it’s possible that the developer will add even more species over time, and we’ll make sure to let you know if they do.

How can I farm money in Fisch?

Sell your catch. That’s the best way to make money in Fisch, though not all fish sell for a high price, so you want to aim for rarer creatures. With this in mind, make sure you consider where you fish carefully; it’s no use just casting your rod in random locations and hoping for the best. We recommend you go to Roselit Bay or the ocean, as you can catch nurse sharks in both places, and they sell for a higher price than the common catch you get in places like Moosewood.

On the whole, the ocean is home to the majority of rare, legendary, and mythic creatures, including the bull shark, rabbitfish, and great white shark, so bear that in mind when choosing where to fish.

The second way to get money in Fisch is to complete quests, which you can get from the various NPCs on the islands. To complete these tasks, you need to catch a specific fish, and while most characters tell you which fish they want, others require you to put in a bit of guesswork.

How do I get new Fisch rods?

This is why you need to know how to make some quick cash, as rods are available to purchase from merchant stalls across the islands. As any fisherman knows, rods are highly important; you can’t catch anything in Fisch without one, and the starting equipment – flimsy rod – is about as useful as wet kitchen paper. We recommend you make as many catches as possible in the starting area and save up your cash to get yourself a better rod.

Each rod has different stats: lure speed, luck, control, resilience, and max weight of fish, all of which play a part in which fish you can catch. It’s a balancing act when it comes to which rod is best – get all the cash you can so you can have a selection of rods at your disposal. Remember, the better your rod, the bigger the fish you can catch, making it even easier to make money.

How do I get bait in Fisch?

It’s simple but important: to have the best chance of catching a specific fish, you need to use the correct bait. After encountering a fish, you get their glossary entry, which tells you what bait is most effective and where they are. To get bait, you need to go to the pier on the starting island. Here, you’ll find a stack of crates; this is where you get your bait – it costs 120 cash, and you give five bits of bait per crate.

Besides purchasing them, you can get crates as rewards from NPCs for completing quests. We recommend completing the tasks for Phineas as soon as you can, as he gives you 20 crates in exchange for catching fish ten times using bait.

What affects the appearance of fish in Fisch?

Numerous factors determine whether or not the conditions are right for a particular species to appear. In the glossary, you can see the weather conditions and seasons that the fish prefer, making it easier to plan when to look for them.

That’s all the help we can give you for Roblox’s Fisch, we hope it helps some of you anglers get a head start. If you want freebies rather than advice, give our Verse Piece codes, Unusual codes, and Anime Defenders codes guides a read.