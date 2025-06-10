Diamonds covering the walls, gold couches, using money instead of water for the shower - these are all things I thought I'd see when I entered Google Play's Diamond District in Roblox. It'd have to be something like that, right? If you were going to pay around $600 / £600 to gain access to the exclusive VIP lounge that is only available to people with Google Play Gold (or above).

Roblox has long been one of the best mobile games, especially as it's filled with an almost infinite selection of unique and interesting experiences. But Google Play's latest world is a bizarre continuation of the corporate crossovers that Roblox has been doing with other companies. It's not as bad as the time IKEA wanted you to 'work' in its Roblox store, but it's certainly up there.

So, between playing countless worlds and using a huge amount of Roblox codes, some companies are promoting their content in the multiplayer game. But before we go into what's available in Google Play's Diamond District, it's worth understanding how Play Points work. Basically, each $1 / £1 equals one point, and points can be accumulated in exchange for rewards in a variety of the best Android games. Also, getting points raises your Play Points tier, earning you more points and a bunch of extra bonuses.

While you get a small multiplier in higher Play Point tiers, as well as promotions that increase your Play Points, Google Play Points Gold usually takes 600 points. That's roughly $600 / £600, and that's how much you need to spend on your gaming phone to get into the Diamond District's VIP lounge. It's an expensive ticket price, even as a nice little bonus, so what does that get you?

Well, spoiler alert, not much. Yeah, a bit of a lengthy build-up for something very anti-climactic, but the basic gist is that it's some extra in-game coins for the Roblox world. However, there are some free and exclusive UGC items for your Roblox avatar, including the exciting Play Aura item, as well as the Play Specs for those fashionistas. Why scroll the Dress to Impress codes when you can always be dressing in style?

Are those two things worth $600? Nah, definitely not. But they're a neat little exclusive bonus for those who already hit that milestone, unless you're truly desperate to get your hands on them before the Diamond District closes in July. If you're really that keen to raise your Play Points tier, I'd recommend spending on the best gacha games.

You don't need to spend $600 to get some free rewards in Roblox, anyway. Instead, if you're looking to get some free Robux, I suggest downloading Scrambly. It's a mobile app that invites you to play a variety of games and turn your points into Roblox gift cards, without the need to pay any money.

