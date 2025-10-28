These Roblox Halloween games are giving you free rewards, if you're brave enough

Roblox can be scary. No, seriously, you might think the charming, blocky nature of Hunty Zombie or Last Run isn't terrifying, but you're making a mistake if that's the case. To show off just how haunting creator-made experiences can be, this new Roblox Halloween spotlight is all about the best Roblox horror games around. There are even a few goodies for checking them out, so here's what you can expect.

If you boot up Roblox, you can dive into the Roblox Halloween spotlight until it ends on Monday, November 3, 2025. It isn't just five or six Roblox games on offer here, as the event brings together over 30 different titles, with plenty of hidden gems in there to discover. Each of these games appears in the Cursed Clearing, a special hub-world tailor-made for this spooktacular occasion.

While you're exploring with your friends or in solo play, the Roblox Corporation says that you can expect to uncover "a haunted forest filled with ghoulish encounters, trials, and gateways to some of the biggest and boldest Halloween updates across the platform."

Each game has a station around the Cursed Clearing, and you can step into each of them literally, as they pop up as mysterious portals. It isn't quite as inviting as something like Doctor Strange's universe-bending portals in most Marvel games, so you'd better be careful when you enter. There's a lot to do, though, because it simply isn't just about pointing in the right direction of some excellent scares.

Across the Roblox Halloween spotlight, nearly every game features unique quests to complete, and you'll need to complete them if you want some limited-time rewards. "Runes and keys that unlock additional paths. Runes unlock regular paths; keys unlock harder elite paths. By completing these paths, users can earn exclusive avatar items. To escape the darkness (and finish the event), they must conquer the Final Curse," the event blog post explains. If you're not sure where to begin, don't worry, there are a key titles you can start with.

Here are a few games participating in the Roblox Halloween spotlight:

Adopt Me - explore a fully transformed Adoption Island with three Halloween minigames, new pets, and pet taming

PETAPETA: School of Nightmares - battle a Halloween-themed monster, collect pumpkins, and exchange them for exclusive Halloween items

Dress to Impress - strut through the new Halloween update with themed clothes, runway effects, and an extra special Lana Lore quest

Restaurant Tycoon 3 - serve up new Halloween dishes and decorate the restaurant with spooky seasonal furniture

So, what do you reckon? Do you think you can make it out unscathed? Before you can dive into our Roblox codes library. Be sure to use our lists of Dress to Impress codes, Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes, and 99 Nights in the Forest codes to nab some freebies.