Move over Dress to Impress, Heidi Klum’s Modelverse is the new Roblox fashion experience set to take the internet by storm. The international supermodel icon has joined forces with Supersocial to create the fashion game focused on digital self-expression and community building after seeing how much joy her daughter gets from creating on the platform.

Character creation and customization are key parts of Roblox’s appeal to younger generations, with the platform’s own data showing that 56% of Gen Z users think their avatar’s look is more important than their real-world style. Modelverse aims to harness this creativity by inviting you and your avatar to model at various famous fashion events that the team has recreated in the Roblox game, including Klum’s iconic Halloween party.

Klum says, “When building this world, I wanted to make sure that the players get the chance to be unconfined- they can play as their established Roblox avatar, or design a new avatar that looks like themselves… or step out of the box and walk the runway as a hot dog, a worm or something else they create!” One of the most popular and fun Roblox games right now is Dress to Impress, proving that there’s an audience for runway competitions among Roblox’s users.

Yon Raz-Fridman, CEO and founder of Supersocial adds, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with powerhouse Heidi Klum to create a brand new kind of immersive experience. Bringing together the best parts of Roblox gameplay with Heidi’s fashion and beauty expertise allows us to tap into the growing trend of people looking for new ways to show their creativity in virtual worlds.”

