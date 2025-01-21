Gordon Ramsay has done a lot of things in his career, but we never expected a Roblox crossover to be on the cards. Hell’s Kitchen is based on the chef’s popular reality TV show and titular restaurant, bringing the chaos and calamity of fine dining to Roblox players around the world. Not only is the new Roblox game becoming a fan-favorite experience, but it’s reeling in millions of aspiring cooks.

In a recent report from ITV, the TV conglomerate reveals that Hell’s Kitchen is fast becoming a Roblox staple. “The experience has already garnered over 20 million visits, with 450,000 daily active users logging on to play each day. The experience also boasts a thriving Discord community which is being used to further engage with the playerbase,” the post expresses. If you fancy chatting with other Roblox foodies, our Discord download guide can get you started.

With over 89 million players tuning into Roblox daily, it’s a considerable feat to see such a niche crossover attract this many players. Ramsay’s on-screen persona often caters to older viewers – you only have to count how many obscenities he utters per second to affirm this. Hell’s Kitchen in Roblox isn’t quite as heated, you’ll be glad to know.

Players compete in teams of Red vs. Blue, preparing excellent dishes with speed and accuracy to impress all those blocky diners during dinner service. Mess up, and you’ll come face-to-face with Ramsay himself. As the game’s popularity increases, ITV is ready to ramp up Hell’s Kitchens’ plans in 2025.

Ashley Lewis, managing director of Metavision, says that “by blending the unique essence of Hell’s Kitchen with the immersive possibilities of Roblox, we’re offering players a fresh way to engage with the brand and create their own culinary adventures. We’ve got an exciting 2025 roadmap for the experience and can’t wait to show the community what we have in store next.” Aside from dominating the kitchen, could Ramsay’s reign over Roblox translate into other adaptations of his TV shows? We’d love to see a Hotel Nightmares game come to fruition if that’s the case.

If you’re curious about Hell’s Kitchen, you can boot it up in Roblox here. When you’re frying up the goods, you can also claim plenty of goodies with our huge list of Roblox codes to use in all the best Roblox games out there.

