Any budding game developer should get their hands on this Roblox Humble Bundle deal filled with over one thousand game assets and tons of tutorials. You can get $2k worth of content for just $25 and also give to charity at the same time. Plus, you can’t find this content anywhere else.

Roblox is already an incredibly popular gateway for game developers to hone their skills, but it can be difficult to know where to start, which is where the Complete Roblox Online Course comes in. This Humble Bundle-exclusive deal is packed full of instructional material on level design, scripting, and making game assets, all tailored to suit Roblox game developers of all skill levels.

Even if you plan on making an indie game outside of Roblox one day, this bundle is more than worth the price for the asset packs alone. As they’re compatible with Roblox, Unreal Engine, Unity, and Godot, you can use them time and again in your future game dev career. Many of the courses focus on other non-Roblox-specific topics too, like 3D modeling in Blender.

Here’s a full list of every course and asset pack included in the Complete Roblox Online Course Humble Bundle:

Master the Art of Lua: Advanced Scripting Techniques in Roblox Studio

Generate Low Poly 3D Models for Game Development with Meshy AI, Blender 4 and Roblox

Complete Roblox Creation: Designing Maps and Modeling Assets with Blender 4.1

Beginners Multiplayer Game Development in Roblox Studio

Advanced Multiplayer Game Development in Roblox Studio

Design Your First Action-Packed FPS Game in Roblox Studio

Advanced Techniques for Building an FPS Game in Roblox Studio

Elevate Your Skills: Intermediate Lua Scripting Masterclass in Roblox Studio

Create an Epic Multiplayer Loot Rush Game in Roblox Studio

Forge Your First Arena Combat Game in Roblox Studio

Mastering Advanced Arena Combat Game Development in Roblox Studio

Adventure Awaits: Build Your First Obby Game in Roblox Studio

Expert Strategies for Building Obby Games in Roblox Studio

Low Poly Models for Roblox, Godot, Unity, and Unreal with Sample Projects

Terrain Game Development in Roblox Studio for Everyone

Build a Game in Roblox Studio for Absolute Beginners and All Ages

Gameplay Development in Roblox Studio

Intermediate Game Development in Roblox Studio

User Experience Design in Roblox Studio Game Development

Embark on Quests: Crafting Compelling Challenges in Roblox Studio

Advanced Game Development in Roblox Studio

Character Game Development in Roblox Studio

The Ultimate Game Developer’s Lab in Roblox Studio

Ultimate Sports Game Development in Roblox Studio

Strategic Game Development in Roblox Studio

From Concept to Creation in Roblox Video Game Studio

Build an Escape the Maze Speedrunner Game in Roblox Studio

Money Mechanics in Roblox Game Development

Roblox Studio Essentials: Unlock the Fundamentals

Kickstarting Your Journey: Lua Scripting for Beginners in Roblox Studio

Optimize a Meadow Home Low Poly Model for Roblox Studio with Blender 4 Texture Baking

3D Modeling with Generative AI for Roblox with Luma Labs AI and Blender 4.1

Meshy AI Mastery: Crafting 3D Models for Roblox Studio Using Advanced Prompt Engineering

Developing “Officer Bamboo” the Red Panda for Roblox Studio Using Blender 4 with AI-Assisted Design

Wild West Adventures in Roblox: Creating 3D Animal Cowboys with Blender 4 and AI Techniques

Building AI-Generated Low Poly Robots for Roblox Studio in Blender 4

From Blender to Roblox: Creating an AI-Generated Samurai Rabbit

Crafting a Low Poly 3D Fox for Roblox Studio Using Blender 4

Creating Low Poly 3D Red Panda Models in Blender for Roblox Game Development

Spaceship Modeling for Roblox: Low Poly 3D Techniques in Blender 4

Blender to Roblox: 3D Modeling Swords and RPG Items with AI Assistance

Designing Low Poly Cartoon RPG Items for Roblox with Blender 4

Low Poly Knight Modeling for Roblox Studio: Blender 4 Integration with Unreal Engine

To get your hands on this mega bundle of resources, you’ll need to buy it before Thursday, July 11, 2024. Donations go towards the Children’s Miracle Foundation, which funds critical treatment and services for child patients in its 170 member hospitals across the US and Canada.

That's the full breakdown of the Roblox Humble Bundle. Donations go towards the Children's Miracle Foundation, which funds critical treatment and services for child patients in its 170 member hospitals across the US and Canada.