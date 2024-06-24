Any budding game developer should get their hands on this Roblox Humble Bundle deal filled with over one thousand game assets and tons of tutorials. You can get $2k worth of content for just $25 and also give to charity at the same time. Plus, you can’t find this content anywhere else.
Roblox is already an incredibly popular gateway for game developers to hone their skills, but it can be difficult to know where to start, which is where the Complete Roblox Online Course comes in. This Humble Bundle-exclusive deal is packed full of instructional material on level design, scripting, and making game assets, all tailored to suit Roblox game developers of all skill levels.
Even if you plan on making an indie game outside of Roblox one day, this bundle is more than worth the price for the asset packs alone. As they’re compatible with Roblox, Unreal Engine, Unity, and Godot, you can use them time and again in your future game dev career. Many of the courses focus on other non-Roblox-specific topics too, like 3D modeling in Blender.
Here’s a full list of every course and asset pack included in the Complete Roblox Online Course Humble Bundle:
- Master the Art of Lua: Advanced Scripting Techniques in Roblox Studio
- Generate Low Poly 3D Models for Game Development with Meshy AI, Blender 4 and Roblox
- Complete Roblox Creation: Designing Maps and Modeling Assets with Blender 4.1
- Beginners Multiplayer Game Development in Roblox Studio
- Advanced Multiplayer Game Development in Roblox Studio
- Design Your First Action-Packed FPS Game in Roblox Studio
- Advanced Techniques for Building an FPS Game in Roblox Studio
- Elevate Your Skills: Intermediate Lua Scripting Masterclass in Roblox Studio
- Create an Epic Multiplayer Loot Rush Game in Roblox Studio
- Forge Your First Arena Combat Game in Roblox Studio
- Mastering Advanced Arena Combat Game Development in Roblox Studio
- Adventure Awaits: Build Your First Obby Game in Roblox Studio
- Expert Strategies for Building Obby Games in Roblox Studio
- Low Poly Models for Roblox, Godot, Unity, and Unreal with Sample Projects
- Terrain Game Development in Roblox Studio for Everyone
- Build a Game in Roblox Studio for Absolute Beginners and All Ages
- Gameplay Development in Roblox Studio
- Intermediate Game Development in Roblox Studio
- User Experience Design in Roblox Studio Game Development
- Embark on Quests: Crafting Compelling Challenges in Roblox Studio
- Advanced Game Development in Roblox Studio
- Character Game Development in Roblox Studio
- The Ultimate Game Developer’s Lab in Roblox Studio
- Ultimate Sports Game Development in Roblox Studio
- Strategic Game Development in Roblox Studio
- From Concept to Creation in Roblox Video Game Studio
- Build an Escape the Maze Speedrunner Game in Roblox Studio
- Money Mechanics in Roblox Game Development
- Roblox Studio Essentials: Unlock the Fundamentals
- Kickstarting Your Journey: Lua Scripting for Beginners in Roblox Studio
- Optimize a Meadow Home Low Poly Model for Roblox Studio with Blender 4 Texture Baking
- 3D Modeling with Generative AI for Roblox with Luma Labs AI and Blender 4.1
- Meshy AI Mastery: Crafting 3D Models for Roblox Studio Using Advanced Prompt Engineering
- Developing “Officer Bamboo” the Red Panda for Roblox Studio Using Blender 4 with AI-Assisted Design
- Wild West Adventures in Roblox: Creating 3D Animal Cowboys with Blender 4 and AI Techniques
- Building AI-Generated Low Poly Robots for Roblox Studio in Blender 4
- From Blender to Roblox: Creating an AI-Generated Samurai Rabbit
- Crafting a Low Poly 3D Fox for Roblox Studio Using Blender 4
- Creating Low Poly 3D Red Panda Models in Blender for Roblox Game Development
- Spaceship Modeling for Roblox: Low Poly 3D Techniques in Blender 4
- Blender to Roblox: 3D Modeling Swords and RPG Items with AI Assistance
- Designing Low Poly Cartoon RPG Items for Roblox with Blender 4
- Low Poly Knight Modeling for Roblox Studio: Blender 4 Integration with Unreal Engine
To get your hands on this mega bundle of resources, you’ll need to buy it before Thursday, July 11, 2024. Donations go towards the Children’s Miracle Foundation, which funds critical treatment and services for child patients in its 170 member hospitals across the US and Canada.
That’s the full breakdown of the Roblox Humble Bundle. If you’re looking for inspiration for your own game, check out our list of fun Roblox games while you’re here, or learn more about Roblox’s UGC Limited codes. We’ve also got Roblox game codes for practically every experience on the platform if you fancy some freebies.