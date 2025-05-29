Huzz RNG dev assures that "the game will be back" following its Roblox deletion

New games come and go all the time on Roblox, but not everyone hits the ground running so much that it causes shock and sadness at its sudden disappearance, but that appears to be the case with Huzz RNG's removal. Plus, it's fair to say that anime fans on the gaming platform tend to be a bit more passionate, and even I have to admit to enjoying games like this due to my love of One Piece, Dragon Ball, and other IPs.

However, before you rush off to invest hundreds more hours into other Roblox anime games, it looks like Huzz RNG should make a comeback relatively soon, despite Roblox taking the game down. Taking to Discord, developer @JustMicka states that "we are currently working to understand the cause and take all necessary measures to bring the game back online as soon as possible."

The team goes on to say that "the game is planned to be back up [in] 1-5 days, though this may vary depending on Roblox's response." So, it's clear that the developer intends to bring Huzz RNG back online; it just needs to gain a better understanding of why the game's platform removed it in the first place and then rectify any issues the company flags.

This isn't the first time an anime game has come into a bit of trouble on Roblox, with Anime Adventures famously being among the games to allegedly receive a DMCA back in December 2023. Many Roblox games draw inspiration from One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and other popular anime, which always comes with the risk of a copyright strike. Whether or not that's the case with Huzz RNG, we don't know.

Still, given the developer claims that numerous auras "may be removed permanently" from the game, it suggests that there may be a DMCA issue in there somewhere. Again, I can't say that with certainty, and I'm sure the developer will keep everyone up to date with what's going on, as the team insists that "the game will be back" and that you should "stay tuned."

The disappearance of Huzz RNG is certainly disappointing news for some, with some players flocking to change.org, where there's currently a petition to bring the game back. At the time of writing, the cause has 740 signatures. One look at the Huzz RNG Discord server shows the outrage that some fans feel, with many of them expressing their displeasure and a few even claiming that their "life is ruined."

With any luck, you'll be back to redeeming Huzz RNG codes before you know it, just hang tight, pals. In the meantime, you can still grab some precious Roblox freebies with our Blox Fruits codes, Grow a Garden codes, and Anime Saga codes guides.