The Roblox Innovation Awards celebrated the best of the platform at RDC yesterday, awarding viral sensation Dress to Impress three of the coveted titles, making it the only experience to win more than two this year. Blox Fruits and Gunfight Arena were also among the winners.

Roblox’s immensely popular fashion game Dress to Impress swept RDC’s 2024 award ceremony this weekend, taking home the awards for Best New Experience, Best Creative Direction, and the prestigious Builderman Award of Excellence. If any were in doubt, Dress to Impress’s Brat update is proof of the team’s incredible creative direction and excellent use of collaborations to spread its game outside of the usual Roblox audience and to the masses.

Long-time fan favorite Roblox anime game Blox Fruits took home the award for Best Action Game, as well as the title of Most Concurrent Users, with a whopping 1.66 million players at one time. Splitting Point’s FPS game Gunfight Arena took home the People’s Choice award and the developer won Best Studio, but it wasn’t able to snipe Best Shooter, which went to Arsenal.

2024’s Roblox Innovation Awards were also streamed in five different languages – English, German, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish – thanks to the company partnering with community content creators, making the event even more accessible to the global community. KreekCraft, one of the featured co-streamers, went on to win Best Video Star at the ceremony.

Here’s the full list of Roblox Innovation Awards 2024 winners:

