Grow a Garden dominates the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025

The Roblox Developers Conference is here, and with it, the annual Roblox Innovation Awards. The platform recognizes and honors the best and most fun games of the year in an official capacity, which is great for small dev teams and the Roblox community at large. Check out the full list of winners below in all kinds of categories - from best audio to best video star.
Roblox's Grow a Garden did very well, taking home three awards, including the coveted People's Choice award. The next best-performing Roblox game was 99 Nights in the Forest, which won two titles. Notably, Blox Fruits, Brookhaven, and Basketball Zero also made the cut, whereas the Best Creative Direction award went to Steal a Brainrot. This is controversial as the dev has been under fire for their use of AI in creative elements, and has faced allegations of stolen content.
We're pretty unsurprised by Grow a Garden's success, and we expected Brookhaven to still be up there, but we are a bit taken aback that Splitting Point has taken home Best Studio for the second year running. Splitting Point's lead dev is Jandel, a creator who's been stirring the Steal a Brainrot pot recently online. Some fans online are unhappy, asking for the platform to recognize someone else, while others aren't too impressed with Jandel himself.
Here's the full list of winners from the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025:
- Best New Experience: Grow a Garden
- Best Use of Tech: Dead Rails
- Best Plugin: Moon Animator 2
- Best Use of Audio and Voice: Clip It
- Best Collaboration: NASCAR + Driving Empire
- Best Creative Direction: Steal a Brainrot
- Best Original UGC: Knitted Arm Warmers Very White
- Best UGC Creator: Yourius
- Best Use of IP: Spongebob Tower Defense
- Best Use of Immersive Marketing: e.l.f. UP!
- Best Horror Experience: 99 Nights in the Forest
- Best Adventure Experience: 99 Nights in the Forest
- Best Party & Casual Experience: Dandy's World
- Best Obby & Platformer Experience: Regretevator
- Best Survival Experience: Forsaken
- Best Roleplay & Avatar Sim: Brookhaven
- Best Simulation Experience: Grow a Garden
- Best Puzzle Experience: Teamwork Puzzles
- Best Racing Experience: NASCAR + Driving Empire
- Best Sports Experience: Basketball: Zero
- Best Strategy Experience: Dead Rails
- Best Action Experience: Blox Fruits
- Best Shooter Experience: RIVALS
- Best RPG Experience: World // Zero
- Best Video Star: WaffleTrades
- People's Choice: Grow a Garden
- Best Studio: Splitting Point
You can catch up on all the action you missed by watching the livestream of the awards