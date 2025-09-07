Grow a Garden dominates the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025

The Roblox Developers Conference is here, and with it, the annual Roblox Innovation Awards. The platform recognizes and honors the best and most fun games of the year in an official capacity, which is great for small dev teams and the Roblox community at large. Check out the full list of winners below in all kinds of categories - from best audio to best video star.

Roblox's Grow a Garden did very well, taking home three awards, including the coveted People's Choice award. The next best-performing Roblox game was 99 Nights in the Forest, which won two titles. Notably, Blox Fruits, Brookhaven, and Basketball Zero also made the cut, whereas the Best Creative Direction award went to Steal a Brainrot. This is controversial as the dev has been under fire for their use of AI in creative elements, and has faced allegations of stolen content.

We're pretty unsurprised by Grow a Garden's success, and we expected Brookhaven to still be up there, but we are a bit taken aback that Splitting Point has taken home Best Studio for the second year running. Splitting Point's lead dev is Jandel, a creator who's been stirring the Steal a Brainrot pot recently online. Some fans online are unhappy, asking for the platform to recognize someone else, while others aren't too impressed with Jandel himself.

Here's the full list of winners from the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025:

Best New Experience: Grow a Garden

Best Use of Tech: Dead Rails

Best Plugin: Moon Animator 2

Best Use of Audio and Voice: Clip It

Best Collaboration: NASCAR + Driving Empire

Best Creative Direction: Steal a Brainrot

Best Original UGC: Knitted Arm Warmers Very White

Best UGC Creator: Yourius

Best Use of IP: Spongebob Tower Defense

Best Use of Immersive Marketing: e.l.f. UP!

Best Horror Experience: 99 Nights in the Forest

Best Adventure Experience: 99 Nights in the Forest

Best Party & Casual Experience: Dandy's World

Best Obby & Platformer Experience: Regretevator

Best Survival Experience: Forsaken

Best Roleplay & Avatar Sim: Brookhaven

Best Simulation Experience: Grow a Garden

Best Puzzle Experience: Teamwork Puzzles

Best Racing Experience: NASCAR + Driving Empire

Best Sports Experience: Basketball: Zero

Best Strategy Experience: Dead Rails

Best Action Experience: Blox Fruits

Best Shooter Experience: RIVALS

Best RPG Experience: World // Zero

Best Video Star: WaffleTrades

People's Choice: Grow a Garden

Best Studio: Splitting Point

