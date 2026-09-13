All the winners from the Roblox Innovation Awards 2026

RDC 2026 has wrapped up, so that can only mean one thing: the Roblox Innovation Awards is here to tell us all about the year's most popular games. Voted by the playerbase and community, the awards honor the best and brightest, while the developers get a chance to stand on the blue carpet and take in the glory.

The 2026 nominations naturally saw a lot of TTK and Rivals nods, while games like +1 Keyboard Escape and Animal Hospital also rose to the top. So, without further ado, let's find out which games have taken home the awards in each category.

Here's the full list of winners from the Roblox Innovation Awards 2026:

Best Shooter Game - Rivals

- Rivals Best Plugin - UGC Makers Toolbox

- UGC Makers Toolbox Best Use of Audio - Doors

- Doors Best Puzzle Game - Finish the Word

- Finish the Word Innovation in Branded Game - Steal a Brainrot x Goat

- Steal a Brainrot x Goat Best Party & Casual Game - +1 Keyboard Escape

- +1 Keyboard Escape Innovation in Tech - TTK

- TTK Best New Game -

- Innovation in Creative Direction -

- Best UGC Creator -

- Best Survival Game -

- Best Sports Game -

- Best Strategy Game -

- Best Action Game -

- Best RPG Game -

- Classic -

- Best Video Star -

- People's Choice -

- Best Studio -

The awards show, which I was in the audience for, also featured a 1v1 Rivals duel between its developer, Nosniy, and Kaye, a YouTuber, which Nosniy took. Plus, Roblox announced that another The Hunt event is coming on September 17.

Congrats to all the winners and nominees - everybody's worked really hard this year, and I can't wait to see what next year's awards have in store for us. Given the vast array of RDC 2026 announcements, I'm sure it'll be another banger.