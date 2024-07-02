Roblox brings ex-Netflix and Xbox alum to spearhead market expansion

The marketing and creative teams behind one of the world’s biggest gaming platforms are joined together today by Jerret West, who joins Roblox from Xbox and Netflix as the new Chief of Marketing Office and Head of Market Expansion. Jerret’s appointment to this brand new role ignites a spark of interest in the future of Roblox, which has only continued to grow and dominate the industry, and it certainly shows no signs of slowing down.

Jerret West most recently worked at Microsoft, where he served as CMO of Xbox and Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Gaming, and was integral to the launch and subsequent growth of Xbox’s worldwide community of gamers. Before that, he worked with Netflix in various senior leadership roles in marketing, launching, and nurturing the platform in more than 40 countries across Europe and Asia Pacific. So, he’s worth his salt and has now set his sights on expanding Roblox into an even bigger beast.

“Roblox is just scratching the surface of its opportunity on its own platform and in connecting to people around the world. It is THE place where generations growing up in the digital world meet daily to enjoy millions of immersive experiences together,” Jerret said in a recent LinkedIn post. “For brands, Roblox is in an amazing position to partner in unique ways that haven’t been explored before. I see a vibrant and engaging community that is growing and a platform that is constantly exploring new ways to create joy and fun.”

David Baszucki, Roblox’s founder and CEO said that he’s “looking forward to having Jerret join the leadership team and work with us as we continue to scale and bring our vision to connect a billion people globally with optimism and civility.” A tall order, but a billion doesn’t seem quite out of this world unreachable for the likes of Roblox. The platform has turned into such a collaborative affair, with creators, gamers, and the team behind it, and so it will likely only continue to grow.

