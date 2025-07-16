I want to play a game. A Roblox game. Perhaps one using the Saw IP, or Like A Dragon, Twilight, Stranger Things… I could go on. Roblox recently announced that more collaborations are on the way, and these are just some of the IPs involved.

In a post on Roblox's corporate site by Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer, you can get a look at a selection of licenses already signed for Roblox collaborations. Lionsgate Films, the studio behind the Twilight Saga, Divergent, and Now You See Me, is there, along with Netflix properties Stranger Things and Squid Game. There's also Like a Dragon, which is a long-standing series by Sega, previously known as Yakuza. Not that there needs to be any more games adding to the series, but I'm intrigued to see what happens.

Moving on to more important things, we never got a Twilight video game. Shocking, I know. You may remember all of The Sims mods that came out so you could make a full Forks replica complete with your own Edward Cullen, but that was about it - aside from a Nintendo DS version of Twilight Scene It.

To be honest, I'm into this, and I have faith the Twihards will pull through. An RPG? A Dress to Impress version where you make your own vampire or werewolf, or a high school sim? Who knows what creators will do with the licenses on offer?

Essentially, Roblox now has a license catalog with the above IPs where creators can apply to use the IP to make an experience, which then gets approved or denied. Then, any amount of Saw spin-offs, Attack on Titan ARPGs, and Stranger Things simulators can appear.

Which do you hope to see first? Are you Team Edward or Team Jacob? Either way, I'll see you in a Twilight Roblox game soon, I'm sure.