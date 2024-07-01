It might not be coming home, but Manchester United is coming to Roblox

With the Euros in full swing, football fever has taken the world by storm, and Roblox players can dress their avatars in Manchester United’s brand-new home kit by Adidas from today. Shirts, shorts, and socks are all available in the United shop, courtesy of the Adidas Outfit Creator, and the pixelated kit allows fans to virtually support their record-breaking team across all Roblox experiences.

With so many football-related collaborations happening in the gaming space right now, including Erling Haaland making his debut in Clash of Clans, it comes as no surprise that Roblox wants to get in on the footie action. The 77-million-user-strong gaming platform is also no stranger to exciting crossovers, so if you’re a Man U fan and play a lot of All Star Tower Defense, then this one’s for you.

Plus, it’s not just the home kit you can get your virtual hands on. There’s also plenty of other Adidas and Manchester United apparel up for grabs, all of which you can to dress up your Roblox avatar. You can rep the Man U 2024/25 anthem jacket, worn by players before standing together in the line-up, as well as the pre-match shirt which players wear during their warm-up before the match starts. But best of all, you can pop United’s iconic mascot, Fred the Red, onto your virtual shoulders as arguably the best Man U accessory currently available on Roblox.

United fans can check out their own bespoke shop within the Adidas Outfit Creator experience on Roblox, which showcases several Man U products, the club’s honors board, as well as plenty of red and gold livery as is only fitting. There’s also a huge wall-sized video within the experience, documenting the football club’s successful and much-celebrated history.

“We’re collaborating closely with Adidas to ensure a best-in-class experience for United fans,” said Ronan Joyce, Director of Digital Innovation at Manchester United. “We will be releasing multiple products over the coming months, both replication of our real-world products with Adidas as well as new, virtual first products. All designed to help United fans show the world what they’re made of.”

You can get your hands on the United kit from the Adidas Outfit Creator experience now