An incoming Roblox Marketplace update is making it even easier for eligible creators to put their work in front of millions of users, allowing you to sell entire avatars for the first time. Currently, you can only sell and publish individual items on the Marketplace, such as clothing and accessories, so it’s fair to say that this upcoming update is huge for eligible creators who want to put more of their work out there and do it in a more convenient way.

We say eligible because not every user can sell things on the Marketplace, meaning the option to sell an entire Roblox avatar is also limited. However, due to Roblox Marketplace changes earlier this year, it’s never been easier to get in on the action and flex your creativity; you just need to adhere to the Marketplace terms and conditions and be a Roblox Premium member.

Since the changes in April, over 4,800 new creators have joined the ecosystem, giving users access to more items than ever before, leading to an increase of 61% year-on-year for monthly creator earnings through 197 million item purchases. Furthermore, creators earning more than 50k Robux a month is up 85% year-on-year, and in the US, more than 7,500 Roblox creators earned more than $650 through their work.

Speaking on the changes coming in September, Roblox’s vice president of economy Enrico D’Angelo says, “Selling avatars and items as a bundle is much more convenient for people, as they’ll be able to shop for full looks all at once rather than piecemeal. We recently launched a new way to search for avatar bundles and have already seen a positive uptick in people shopping for full looks rather than individual accessories.”

He concludes, “For creators and brands alike, that means new ways to showcase their full creative vision, build connections with their audience, and grow their earnings.” Roblox games are all well and good, but there’s no denying the potential that the Roblox Marketplace affords creators and brands, and clearly Roblox agrees, as it continues to strive to improve its ecosystem.

