Roblox tops mobile games earning charts, as PUBG Mobile takes a steep drop

Roblox is sitting comfy at the top of the mobile games earning charts via in-app purchases (IAP), effectively dethroning Honor of Kings, showing that the popular games platform is proving to be as popular as ever. In fact, the game achieved $122.2 million through IAP last month, after seeing success in July and August, too, with $152m and $150m, respectively, though those numbers didn't quite see it beat Tencent's title.

The data is courtesy of AppMagic (thanks, MobileGamer.biz), and it doesn't take into account ad revenue, the 30% cut Apple and Google take, nor does it consider spending via the web. We know that Roblox games managed to snag the company $122.2 million last month, catapulting it to the top of the charts. But what other titles had a good month? Well, it turns out that not only can games like Roblox topple Honor of Kings, but LastWar: Survival can, too, putting HoK in third place, giving it a drop of two places month-on-month.

The beloved MOBA is having a bit of a rocky period (though I'd certainly love a rocky month resulting in $116m), dropping 57m in IAP earnings from August, a month in which it achieved $173m. However, the decline doesn't stop there for Tencent, as one of the best mobile shooters, PUBG Mobile, dropped from third place to eighth position on the chart, resulting in a five-position decline.

PUBG Mobile achieved $132m via IAP in August, meaning it generated $55m less last month, wracking up $77m for September. It's the lowest revenue for PUBG Mobile since December 2024, but perhaps the incoming collaboration with the Sonic games can help give it a little boost.

Other games to appear in the top ten on the top-grossing mobile games chart include Kingshot, Monopoly Go, Whiteout Survival, and Clash Royale.

Elsewhere on the chart are Delta Force, Dungeon & Fighter: Origins, and TFT Mobile, so while Tencent is seeing a bit of a decline in earnings, it still has the most appearances on the chart, with five free mobile games from the publisher appearing overall.

While it must be nice for Roblox to dethrone Honor of Kings, we'd be remiss if we didn't remind you of all of the Roblox codes you can grab, giving you free items.