Say hello to Roblox’s NFL Universe Football, Voldex’s rebranded American football experience in partnership with the National Football League. Voldex acquired the immensely popular experience back in April and has now turned it into a strategic branded game featuring all 32 NFL teams from across the USA.

NFL Universe Football, formerly known as Ultimate Football on Roblox, is one of the most popular football games on the platform, and it just got a massive upgrade thanks to its partnership with the NFL. In this rebranded game, you can play as your favorite NFL team, unlock exclusive items, and even compete in a Roblox version of your team’s home stadium.

According to Lisa Willett, head of sports partnerships at Roblox, “We know from search data that Roblox users are looking for sports content – particularly football. Sports fandom is rooted in community, which is a big part of shared experiences on Roblox already. By bringing together the prestige of the NFL and Voldex’s expertise in spearheading communities and revamping popular experiences on the platform, people across the world can enjoy their favorite NFL teams with their friends in new immersive ways.”

Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL, says, “The NFL has had a strong and consistent presence on Roblox since 2022, and teaming up with Voldex will enhance our ability to engage with the millions of Roblox users through exclusive NFL content.”

