The International Olympic Committee has launched Roblox Olympic World, an immersive virtual experience for Olympic fans around the world, presented by Visa. This game is part of the committee’s efforts to better engage fans virtually, particularly from Gen Z.

Not only has Roblox collaborated with Team USA on a new experience for US players, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched Olympic World, a limited-time Roblox game for sports fans worldwide to enjoy. The experience features an obstacle course called “Obby But You’re Going for Gold”, an Olympic shop featuring exclusive UGC, mini-games inspired by various sports, and much more.

Anne-Sophie Voumard, Managing Director of IOC Television & Marketing Services, said, “The IOC is committed to engaging younger generations, and we know that young people today are consuming media and entertainment in diverse ways. We have successfully created a virtual environment where users can shop for digital items and enjoy unique opportunities in a space where they are already spending their time. This helps maintain a strong connection with new generations of fans and stays in tune with their evolving interests.”

One of Olympic World’s more educational elements is the Champions Hall, a place for you to learn more about Olympic history in a unique and immersive way. The game aims to promote Olympic values and raise awareness of the games among the younger generations. In fact, if the game reaches 12.5k likes, you can claim an exclusive Olympic Bike UGC item.

