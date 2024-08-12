After years of fan games dominating the platform, we’re finally getting Roblox One Piece Grand Arena, an officially licensed game. The official One Piece manga Twitter account announced the news this weekend to celebrate One Piece Day on August 10.

Roblox has long been home to some of the best anime games on mobile, but the vast majority of them are fan-made, leading to a few of the biggest titles landing in legal trouble. But now, Toei Animation and Bandai Namco Entertainment are throwing their hat in the ring by announcing One Piece Grand Arena for Roblox, an officially licensed arena fighting game featuring all of your favorite pirates like Sanji, Zoro, and Luffy.

According to the teaser trailer, you use the special powers of iconic One Piece heroes and villains to wage fierce battles in an arena of up to 20 players. This news dropped shortly after renowned IP licensing company Spaceport announced its collaboration with Toei Animation to bring Hypergalactic, as well as franchises like Dragon Ball and One Piece, to Roblox and Fortnite.

When is the One Piece Grand Arena release date?

One Piece Grand Arena lands in Roblox in Winter 2024. You can join the official One Piece Grand Arena Discord for more information and instructions on how to join Roblox.

That’s everything we know so far about Roblox’s One Piece Grand Arena. While you’re here, we’ve got tons of Roblox codes for you to explore, like Dress to Impress codes, Anime Defenders codes, and Blox Fruits codes.