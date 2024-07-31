We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Roblox’s Pac-Man game shows that nostalgia comes at a price

Roblox’s Pac-Man Simulator is the platform’s latest IP integration, with Supersocial and Bandai Namco teaming up to revive the arcade icon.

Bandai Namco and Supersocial have launched an official Roblox Pac-Man game, bringing the classic dot-munching figurehead to the platform in glorious 3D. Pac-Man Simulator’s launch marks the icon’s first appearance on the platform in an official capacity.

Eighties arcade cabinet superstar Pac-Man is beloved across generations, so it’s somewhat surprising that he’s only just arriving in Roblox. Supersocial’s game reimagines the original 2D way to play Pac-Man and turns it into a dynamic, team-building adventure where you must eat dots, challenge ghosts, and earn tons of exclusive rewards. The game is currently in beta, but Supersocial and Bandai Namco plan to expand it with new content and features in the coming months.

One of the most interesting parts of this Pac-Man Roblox experience is that it costs Robux to play. The vast majority of Roblox games by indie studios, established developers, and brands alike are free-to-play, instead making their money via in-game advertising, UGC sales, or battle passes. It currently costs 99 Robux just to play the Pac-Man Simulator beta, which we predict will negatively affect its popularity on the platform.

Yon Raz-Fridman, CEO and Founder of Supersocial says, “This endeavor is about celebrating the ubiquity and accessibility of Pac-Man to champion connections across generations. The experience serves as a conduit for parents, who often played Pac-Man in arcades, to join their families in the immersive world of Roblox. For more than four decades, Pac-Man has been at the forefront of the gaming industry and we are honored to be a part of its continued legacy.”

