AT RDC 2024, Roblox announced two new game-changing features – Roblox Party and Roblox Communities. The former is a great way for all Roblox users to enjoy the platform with their friends, while the second is a place for creators to engage with their community, allowing them to get valuable feedback.

You might be thinking that Roblox already has a feature to foster a community with Roblox Groups and you’re right, but Roblox Groups is becoming Communities due to the expanding toolset that the feature offers. What are these tools? Earlier this year, the first one, Announcements, was released, making it easier for creators to reveal important information regarding their Roblox games.

The second main tool in Communities is due to release later this year, and it’s called Forums. You all know what a forum is. This allows developers to have a deeper and more insightful conversation with their community. Roblox analytic tools can only offer so much feedback. To get down to the nitty-gritty of what your users really want, you need to hear it from them, and Communities allows you to do that.

Speaking on Roblox Communities, Roblox social senior director and producer Garima Sinha states, “Our goal is to seamlessly connect creators with users where they already are, and long term, we’re going to make it possible for creators to manage their communities from one place. This year, we have successfully integrated community features like Announcements and Events, and we have even more community-building tools coming, like Forums. Forums will be the dedicated space for users to share feedback, discuss gameplay, and report issues.”

As for the Roblox Party feature we mentioned earlier, this is for users who want to enjoy some fun Roblox games with their friends. On consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, you can form parties with your friends to talk while you game, though it’s not entirely seamless; if you all want to leave a game and play a different one together, you need to send new invites to play.

This isn’t the case with the new Roblox feature, as six of you can be in a party at one time, and all those in the group stick together. When you start a new game together, you’re automatically on the same server so that you can dive straight in. To communicate, you can use text from age nine and above, while those aged 13 and over have access to voice chat – though voice chat isn’t available as soon as Roblox Party releases; that’s to come in a later update.

It’s not just users who can benefit from the feature; developers can offer special customization options for parties. One example is ensuring that all players in the party are on the same team in team-based experiences. As Sinha explains, “By knowing a group is playing together, they have the world at their fingertips to offer more social and customized experiences like teleporting users to the same point or giving them special items.”

