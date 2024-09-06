RDC 2024 is here, and with it comes many exciting announcements, including some Roblox music features and a Roblox DistroKid partnership that look to introduce users to new music and artists while offering musicians a new platform to broaden their audience.

The first new feature is What’s Playing. While in Roblox games or experiences, you may hear music you’re not familiar with, and that’s where What’s Playing comes in. It tells you the name of the song and the artist. I’m no stranger to hearing a song I vibe with but don’t know, so this feature sure is handy, and it’s coming to Roblox later this year.

Roblox also aims to introduce Music Charts to its platform early next year, which, as you might guess, consists of charts detailing the best music at the time. There are two different charts, one for music games and experiences and another for songs. It looks like these features give you even more to talk about when using the new Roblox Party and Roblox Communities features.

RoBeats creator @spotco can’t wait for the incoming changes, saying, “We’re excited about a future where music licensing becomes more convenient and accessible for us and all Roblox developers. Where artists can get their music out to fans, and we can deliver the tracks that everyone knows and loves, enriching the experience for our game and the entire Roblox community.” To date, RoBeats boasts just under 300 million visitors, making it a go-to place on Roblox for music lovers.

As exciting as those features are, Roblox is also integrating with DistroKid, making it easier than ever for artists to reach Roblox’s audience. For those unfamiliar with it, DistroKid was founded in 2013 and is a music distributor to which anyone can sign up, allowing you to distribute your music across various platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. DistroKid also features monetization, promotion tools, metadata customization, merch, and a website builder.

Through this new partnership, not only do artists reach a broader audience, but Roblox creators get access to a huge range of music and audio for their experiences – just think about all those fun Roblox games and how much more engaging they might become through this. Nobody loses here. Artists get new fans, users discover awesome music, and creators get even more goodies in the Creator Store.

There were many more RDC 2024 announcements, so make sure you check out our article laying them all out for you. We also dive into the new Roblox scaling and performance tools