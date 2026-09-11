Roblox games will have their own app and be playable offline, say bosses at RDC 2026

It's that time of year again - the Roblox community has assembled for RDC 2026, which is underway in San Jose, California. We're on the ground at the event, which has already shaken up the platform as we know it, with all kinds of innovative tech and quality-of-life updates, including some really great news for mobile gamers. If you're sick and tired of being unable to Grow A Garden or hide from the animals of 99 Nights in the Forest while you can't get an internet connection, we can confirm that Roblox will be playable offline as of mid-2027.

That's right - for the first time, Roblox will be playable offline next year. You won't need an Internet connection at all to launch, play, or save your progress. Naturally, it takes away the inherent multiplayer aspect of Roblox games, as you won't be able to connect to others, but games will have modes that work both offline and online, so we won't suddenly be inundated with single-player games. This means that by and large, the essence of the platform will stay intact.

Nick Tornow, senior VP of Engineering, Creator, and Engine at Roblox, said of the announcement, "We want Roblox players to join games from anywhere, on any device, and we want them to be able to find any type of game… this could mean you're playing and you lose your network connection, or it could mean you're on the airplane, or you're in some remote place where there is no Internet - you can still launch a game directly and play. It opens up new possibilities". It certainly does.

For mobile gamers like us, this excitement goes a step further, as Roblox will allow creators to make standalone apps for their game. This means you'll be able to head to the Blox Fruits app without having to launch Roblox, streamlining the process and making games with large and active playerbases much more accessible. It doesn't mean the games are leaving Roblox, or that they'll change in any way; it just means that it'll be easier for you to launch them. This launches on Android in the days following the conference, with other platforms coming later.

These are just some of the announcements we have so far. Others include the launch of Roblox in your browser - meaning it'll be playable on your Steam Deck for the first time, without a dodgy program or emulator - a friend-specifc chat inside the game, new payment features for creators, and upsampling of environments and characters using - yikes - AI-based tools.

I'm on the ground at RDC 2026, so look out for more Roblox and RDC updates here and over on our social media pages. Follow our TikTok and join the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and as ever, you can always check out our list of Roblox codes in case you need them.