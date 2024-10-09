Please be aware that this report contains vulgar language and references to sexual assault and pedophilia. Visit the parents, safety, and moderation Roblox page for help if you face any of these issues.

It’s not a good day for Roblox. The games platform is somewhere many children go to play one of the 40 million experiences there, covering a range of genres such as RPGs, tower defense, anime, horror, and more. Of course, many teenagers and adults also use the platform, and while most are merely there to enjoy the games, a new report indicates a rather sinister side to Roblox.

Hindenburg Research’s findings about Roblox account numbers being inaccurate to look better to investors is pretty damning in of itself, but the report also claims the games platform to be a “pedophile hellscape.” It’s a terrifying thought, but Hindenburg Research created an account registered as a child, and it had access to more than 600 “Diddy” Roblox games, one of which is titled “Survive Diddy.” With everything going on surrounding the disgraced star, it’s deplorable to see so many games of this nature within reach of children.

But that’s not the worst of it, as the report indicates that there are chatrooms “trading in child pornography” and that these rooms have no age restrictions – such abhorrent behavior shouldn’t be present regardless, but exposing children to it, some under the age of nine, is inexcusable. Roughly 21% of Roblox users are under nine years old, but Hindenburg Research claims that number might be even higher as there’s no age verification unless someone wants to see 17+ content. While conducting the report, researchers encountered 38 groups openly discussing and trading child pornography, and the largest group has 103k members.

According to the report, third-party monitor Moderation For Dummies found around 12.4k “erotic roleplay accounts on Roblox,” including things such as “rape/forceful sex fetishes” and “underage users ‘willing to do anything for Robux.’” Sexual experiences on Roblox appear to be common enough that Hindenburg Research claims “there are thousands of Roblox sex videos on porn sites, inviting users of unknown ages to make explicit content on the platform.”

It’s clear that there aren’t enough safeguards in place should the report be true, though Roblox vehemently denies the findings. As Hindenburg explains, it’s easy for pedophiles to come into contact with hundreds of children. The report even refers to a specific case involving a 29-year-old in 2018, who police caught with “175 hours of video footage of him grooming and engaging in explicit behavior with 150 minors using online platforms, namely Roblox.”

While various non-profits exposed “digital strip clubs, red light districts, sex parties, and child predators lurking on Roblox” between 2020 and July 2024, meanwhile, various “criminal indictments from 2019-2024 allege that sexual predators groomed children in-game, ranging from 8-14 years old, then kidnapped, raped or traded sexual content with them.” This shows that Roblox has had continuous issues for at least the past five years, leading Hindenburg Research to ask whether or not the games platform has better policies in place.

To put this to the test, the company attempted to create a username involving Earl Brian Bradley, a known pedophile who harmed 103 children. While the researchers were unable to use the username, it’s not because Roblox prevents the use of such names. Instead, it’s because another user already has the name. Variations, such as ‘earlbrianbradely69,’ are also in use, indicating that Roblox has yet to rectify the previous issues involving Jeffery Epstein accounts.

Again, Roblox denies any and all allegations regarding safeguarding issues, but the findings are damning. Another part of Hindenburg Research’s report is indicative of bot issues in Adopt Me! and Blox Fruits, though, besides the “pedophile hellscape,” the most disturbing part covers games that portray senseless violence against pregnant women and homeless people.