Studio behind One Piece and Dragon Ball brings new IP to Roblox

Roblox and Fortnite could soon get even more official content as Spaceport, a globally recognized leader in IP licensing, has announced its partnership with Toei Animation, the studio behind iconic anime franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Digimon. This collaboration comes with the release of Toei Animation’s most recent feature film, Hypergalactic, featuring the talented voices of Adam DeVine and J. K. Simmons, and is set to redefine officially branded content on some of the world’s biggest gaming stages.

User-generated content platforms like Roblox connect brands with consumers in such a unique way, and so we can confidently expect to see many more collaborations like this in the future. We’ve already seen the likes of Beetlejuice join Roblox, as well as a Team USA Roblox collab appearing to celebrate the Olympics, and with gaming fans growing louder and even more powerful by the day, a much larger pool of licensed content will only continue to grow.

Le Zhang, founder and CEO of Spaceport, recently shared enthusiasm surrounding the collaboration. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Toei Animation on Hypergalactic to merge anime with cutting-edge virtual worlds. This partnership is more than just bringing new content to Roblox and Fortnite; it’s about empowering communities to organically create a limitless amount of deep and personal interactive experiences that resonate with fans and unlock new revenue streams for IP owners.”

So, we can’t help but look to the future and the potential for other crossovers and collaborations to regenerate an IP and turn it into something for the fans, by the fans. Perhaps a FNAF partnership with Roblox, so creators can build the indie horror from the Fazbear’s perspective, giving players control of the animatronics for once. Or maybe a Super Smash Bros Brawl-style Roblox game, only with Toei Animation characters instead of Bowser and Princess Peach. When it comes to licensing IPs and user-generated content platforms like Roblox, the possibilities are quite literally endless.

We’re certainly excited to see where this newest collab takes us, and we’re looking forward to seeing the Roblox experiences created around Toei Animation’s newest movie, Hypergalactic. With tens of millions of players and creators existing just within Fortnite and Roblox, the platforms have changed over the years from simple games to expansive digital ecosystems, and it’s great to see big brands recognize how much authority the collective has.