Roblox’s Team USA collab puts breaking in the spotlight

Celebrate the Olympics with Roblox’s Team USA experience – a unique Olympic obby game with the opportunity to watch Team USA’s Olympic highlights in-game, created by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and NBCUniversal. The experience features 20 athletes from the Olympic and Paralympic teams as NPCs for you to meet.

We all know that Roblox loves a tie-in, and what better way for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee to engage the youth is there than through a Roblox game? The Team USA Ultimate Obby launched on July 22, 2024, and hosts the titular obstacle course, plus plenty more attractions for sports fans to experience in the custom world created in partnership with Monks.

18-year-old Team USA Skateboarding athlete Minna Stress features as one of the game’s 20 athlete NPCs and says, “As a big fan of Roblox, I think it’s really cool to see Team USA on this platform. I’ve been playing on Roblox for years but never thought I would one day see my own ​​avatar in an experience ​along​ with so many other Olympic and Paralympic athletes, so that is also exciting.”

As well as challenging the obby, you can visit the Peacock Fan Zone to watch clips and highlights of the team’s performance during the games, meet athletes and see the Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection in the Team USA House, unlock exclusive Breaking emotes to celebrate the sport’s introduction to the Olympics, and so much more.

NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel added, “Roblox is today’s most dynamic platform to deliver this experience to a young American audience hungry to connect to the Paris Olympics in ways they love to interact with big events. From the ultimate Olympic Obby, to Mike Tirico welcoming aspiring broadcasters, to watching the best moments from the Games with your friends, to shopping at the Team USA store and interacting with Olympians and Paralympians in Paris.”

Team USA Ultimate Obby is only available for sports fans in the US, but if you’re feeling left out, you can check out Olympic World, another official Olympics Roblox experience for worldwide fans, presented by Visa.

