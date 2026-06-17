This Ready or Not rival is so good, I can't believe it's a Roblox FPS

This new Roblox shooter is more than just a Call of Duty clone.

Roblox TKK: An image of a Swat operator looking at the camera in Roblox.
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On the surface, it's very easy to dismiss Roblox as nothing more than a children's game. With waves and waves of brainrot flowing over the TikTok airwaves, I wouldn't blame you if you didn't know there's more to it than meets the eye. Like Fortnite Creative, Roblox is home to some genuinely impressive experiences, and TKK is one of them. I've been following this shooter's rise over the past few weeks, just like four million others.

TTK is a work-in-progress FPS game from Sable Digital, taking influence from grittier shooters like Ready or Not, rather than the arcade-like nature of Call of Duty. Its precise animations and attention to weapon handling are what drew me in. You can have good gunplay, but for me, excellent reload animations are just as important in any shooter. I can't believe it's all inside of Roblox.

While Sable Digital first published TKK in April this year, it's only over the last month that it's truly gained traction, thanks to a few popular social media clips. According to Noah Enyart, aka 'PoptartNoahh', one of the Roblox game's lead developers, he expresses his gratitude on social media for surpassing four million visits. "Thank you all for playing, four million plays today is crazy considering this just came out," he says. Currently, TKK offers a free-for-all experience, but the developers didn't initially design the game with it in mind.

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Made in collaboration with his brother and two other indie developers, Enyart reveals on the Roblox Creator Hub that the following modes are in the works:

  • Survival (cooperative wave-based survival)
  • Missions (cooperative linear operations)
  • Quick Play (Standard PVP multiplayer)
  • Ground War (Larger, structured, objective-based PVP)

There's no controller support right now, but from the games I've played in TKK, the bones of a solid competitive shooter are there. Firefights aren't won with spray-and-pray antics. Place your shots well, use cover to peek, and you'll rise in the leaderboard. I'm also a fan of the game's maps, with a simple but effective approach that keeps the action tight and close-quarters. There's even one map that reminds me of Silo from GoldenEye 007, and that's never a bad thing.

You can try TTK on Roblox here. I'm eager to know what others think, so don't be shy, head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord to share your thoughts.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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