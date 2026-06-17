This Ready or Not rival is so good, I can't believe it's a Roblox FPS

On the surface, it's very easy to dismiss Roblox as nothing more than a children's game. With waves and waves of brainrot flowing over the TikTok airwaves, I wouldn't blame you if you didn't know there's more to it than meets the eye. Like Fortnite Creative, Roblox is home to some genuinely impressive experiences, and TKK is one of them. I've been following this shooter's rise over the past few weeks, just like four million others.

TTK is a work-in-progress FPS game from Sable Digital, taking influence from grittier shooters like Ready or Not, rather than the arcade-like nature of Call of Duty. Its precise animations and attention to weapon handling are what drew me in. You can have good gunplay, but for me, excellent reload animations are just as important in any shooter. I can't believe it's all inside of Roblox.

While Sable Digital first published TKK in April this year, it's only over the last month that it's truly gained traction, thanks to a few popular social media clips. According to Noah Enyart, aka 'PoptartNoahh', one of the Roblox game's lead developers, he expresses his gratitude on social media for surpassing four million visits. "Thank you all for playing, four million plays today is crazy considering this just came out," he says. Currently, TKK offers a free-for-all experience, but the developers didn't initially design the game with it in mind.

Made in collaboration with his brother and two other indie developers, Enyart reveals on the Roblox Creator Hub that the following modes are in the works:

Survival (cooperative wave-based survival)

Missions (cooperative linear operations)

Quick Play (Standard PVP multiplayer)

Ground War (Larger, structured, objective-based PVP)

There's no controller support right now, but from the games I've played in TKK, the bones of a solid competitive shooter are there. Firefights aren't won with spray-and-pray antics. Place your shots well, use cover to peek, and you'll rise in the leaderboard. I'm also a fan of the game's maps, with a simple but effective approach that keeps the action tight and close-quarters. There's even one map that reminds me of Silo from GoldenEye 007, and that's never a bad thing.

You can try TTK on Roblox here. I'm eager to know what others think, so don't be shy, head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord to share your thoughts.