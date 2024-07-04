Roblox has partnered with iconic Southern Californian shoe company Vans to bring a far out version of skateboarding to the virtual world. The Gang, a Roblox developer studio that specializes in transforming real world experiences into the blocky virtual realm we all know and love, has teamed up with the iconic skate brand to release the Vans Mixxa sneaker before it even hits stores in the real world.

After the success of Vans World, hitting over 111 million visits on Roblox, Vans World 2 offers a bigger and better opportunity to customize your Roblox avatar with some exclusive kicks and threads. Roblox has been bringing real-world clothing and accessory collaborations to life recently, with the Manchester United home kit available in the Adidas Outfit Creator experience, and now you’ll get to try out some virtual sneakers as an exclusive before they launch in physical stores.

Vans World 2 pushes the Vans brand past its California heritage and lets you perform some badass skate tricks at iconic global landmarks in cities like Tokyo or Paris, with cutting-edge visuals and immersive soundscapes courtesy of The Gang. You can bag yourself a limited-edition free emote just by zooming around.

But most excitingly, you can gain exclusive early access to the brand new Mixxa sneaker before it even hits shop floors in the real world. The Vans Mixxa is the very first shoe to launch virtually on the Roblox platform before it does in the physical world, with the sneakers available to purchase for real from July 18th. With this exclusive, Roblox is also bringing in Lizzie Armanto as the newest female pro skater to the game.

“As one of the longest-running brand experiences on Roblox, Vans World has seen an explosive growth following its launch in 2021,” said Drieke Leenknegt, the Vans Global CMO. “There are a multitude of brand experiences on the platform, but as we shift toward a new way to deliver brand stories and experience in a phygital way, we approached The Gang to create a next-generation game that elevates skate in the digital world with touches that represent real world skateboarding progression.”

So, get your baggiest cargo shorts on, turn your baseball caps back, turn the pop-punk up to 11, and bag yourself an exclusive pair of Vans sneakers on Roblox through Vans World 2 right now.