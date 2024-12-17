DTI needs you to save Santa in the Roblox Winter Showcase

We might be halfway through the 12 days of Christmas, but the Roblox Winter Showcase is delivering an extra 17 days of gift-wrapped holiday fun across plenty of the most popular games. With the festivities kicking off on December 17, 2024, and running until January 2, 2025, you can embrace the holiday spirit and jump right into the holly, jolly fun in the themed hub, a colorful city square with plenty of sparkling billboards displaying the updated versions of your favorite games.

You can earn exclusive items by opening gift boxes full of tokens in each of the games taking part in the showcase. DTI needs you to sleigh the holidays with the Winter Wonderland event, because Santa has gone missing and only your festive fashion picks can save him. Pick up the latest Dress to Impress codes and skate your way into the new winter event, where plenty of currency and items are waiting for you in the DTI advent calendar.

Fisch has also got plenty of gifts for you in the Northern Expedition, which introduces a magical Winter Village realm where you can craft holiday-themed rods, collect exclusive boats and bobbers, and throw the line to try and catch some limited-time Fischmas species that might be hiding under the ice. You can also hook the latest Fisch codes as a little treat to yourself.

Roblox Rivals is also hosting a fittingly festive event, where you can earn special in-game currency by completing tasks in a daily rush. You can also grab the new Rivals codes to help you out, but this event opens up the new items that can be found in the shop during the Winter Showcase, including new skins and holiday-themed chests, as well as winter decorations and a new winter map.

Welcome to Bloxburg brings back the Elf Hunt, where you need to find the elusive elf every day and try and figure out what on earth he wants. There are also plenty of snowball fights, winter-themed mini-games, and to spread joy and cheer you can also donate warm clothes to NPCs to help them fight off the chill. Earn new holiday currency and unlock exclusive trophies, objects, and seasonal decorations, and take a nice stroll through the Winter Festival to really embrace the most wonderful time of the year.

Even NFL Universe Football is joining the festivities because you can earn special snowflakes by scoring touchdowns, which in turn unlocks a whole bunch of gift-wrapped limited-time packs as well as exclusive NFL cosmetics. You can make a run to our NFL Universe Football codes page to get even more freebies, but you can also craft items with Santa in the NFL Christmas Gameday Zone. You could also turn the tables and give him a gift to earn some extra snowflakes. There’s a scavenger hunt to take part in, where you need to find six Netflix Reels to get a special treat from Santa, and you can visit the Netflix NFL Holiday Fan Zone to teleport to Nextworld to get your mittens on the Netflix Bling Chain, the NFL UGC from the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans.

‘Tis the season, and the Roblox Winter Showcase has plenty of gifts for everyone during the holidays. If you’re the type to shake your presents to try and work out what they are, and you just want some goodies right now, then we have plenty of Roblox codes for you. Snap up the new Demon Blade codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, and Blox Fruits codes, or if gacha games are more your speed, we have all the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and Genshin Impact codes, too.