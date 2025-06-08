Roblox is finally coming to handheld gaming PCs thanks to the Xbox Ally

You don't need to rely on Sober or other third-party tools to play Roblox anymore. The blocky metaverse is finding a new home, away from the iPhone and Android shore it's currently living on. To coincide with the launch of the recently announced Xbox Ally handhelds, Roblox confirms it will launch alongside them on handheld PCs later this year.

Xbox is entering the portable gaming console market, teaming up with Asus to deliver two brand-new models that deliver an Xbox experience like never before. It'll undoubtedly be ace playing Steam Deck games and triple-A FPS games on the go with a true Xbox user interface and controls, but the debut of Roblox outside of its desktop application is massive.

Addressing the collaboration in a new Xbox Wire post, the gaming giant shares that "we're excited to partner with Roblox for the launch of Xbox Ally. For the first time ever, Roblox will be playable natively and optimized for gaming handhelds, enabling players to play with millions of people and discover a variety of immersive games on day one."

While Roblox is playable on Windows handhelds through the desktop app, it suffers from lacklustre control support and stability at times. A native app will hopefully solve these woes and roll out support for other devices, too, namely the Steam Deck. The post doesn't clarify whether support extends beyond Windows handhelds, but the overall notion of gaming handhelds is surely a positive one.

Alongside the native Roblox app, Microsoft details that it will help players distinguish which games utilize the hardware of these handhelds best. "We are working closely with our game developer partners on a brand-new program designed to help players easily identify which games have been optimized for handhelds, including the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X," Microsoft expresses.

