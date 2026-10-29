Why on earth is there an official Yakuza game in Roblox?

How and why there’s now a Yakuza game on Roblox, we don’t know.

a screenshot inside the yakuza roblox game
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An official Yakuza x Roblox game wasn't on my 2026 bingo card, but here we are. Yes, you read that right - RGG Studio, the team behind the epic Like a Dragon franchise, officially announced a brand new Roblox game today that features the Yakuza world.

Yakuza Blocks: Like a Dragon is out now and is made with Roblox studio, GeekOut. "The streets of Kamurocho are unforgiving," the game description says. "Become a legend". Your goal is to brawl through street battles and prove your might as the city's strongest fighter. You can dress as Kiryu if you want, or make your own character.

I do wonder, as a 30-something-year-old with hours and hours in the Like a Dragon series - do the kids even play Yakuza games? Do they know the lore, who Kiryu is, where Kamurocho is?

More to the point, what has the developer replaced all the many seedy clubs and businesses with? All the bars and non-kid-friendly places? Like a Dragon, in itself, is not a kids' game at all, so this entire thing is a head-scratcher.

Recently, my fellow writer Quinn Collins actually spoke to Jake Sullivan, who sets up brand partnerships for Roblox, which lends us some insight into the process. They're not usually so brazenly adult, though.

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If you do want to play the game, well, the good news is it's not some weird game about stealing eggs or growing a soccer-themed fighter to take down anime protagonists; it does actually have street brawling like the Yakuza titles of old.

You can hop into the game's official Discord server here if you need some tips on how to punch people properly. It doesn't look like there's a way to use codes in the game, though- sorry.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.