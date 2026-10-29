Why on earth is there an official Yakuza game in Roblox?

An official Yakuza x Roblox game wasn't on my 2026 bingo card, but here we are. Yes, you read that right - RGG Studio, the team behind the epic Like a Dragon franchise, officially announced a brand new Roblox game today that features the Yakuza world.

Yakuza Blocks: Like a Dragon is out now and is made with Roblox studio, GeekOut. "The streets of Kamurocho are unforgiving," the game description says. "Become a legend". Your goal is to brawl through street battles and prove your might as the city's strongest fighter. You can dress as Kiryu if you want, or make your own character.

I do wonder, as a 30-something-year-old with hours and hours in the Like a Dragon series - do the kids even play Yakuza games? Do they know the lore, who Kiryu is, where Kamurocho is?

More to the point, what has the developer replaced all the many seedy clubs and businesses with? All the bars and non-kid-friendly places? Like a Dragon, in itself, is not a kids' game at all, so this entire thing is a head-scratcher.

Recently, my fellow writer Quinn Collins actually spoke to Jake Sullivan, who sets up brand partnerships for Roblox, which lends us some insight into the process. They're not usually so brazenly adult, though.

If you do want to play the game, well, the good news is it's not some weird game about stealing eggs or growing a soccer-themed fighter to take down anime protagonists; it does actually have street brawling like the Yakuza titles of old.

You can hop into the game's official Discord server here if you need some tips on how to punch people properly. It doesn't look like there's a way to use codes in the game, though- sorry.