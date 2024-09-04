Roblox’s Zedd collab aims to bring gamers and music fans together through Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Beat Galaxy experience. The company collaborated with Supersocial to launch Beat Galaxy in late 2023 and the game has since featured artists like The Rolling Stones, YUNGBLUD, and Mae Stephens.

Zedd’s collaboration with Roblox celebrates his new album ‘Telos,’ letting you listen to the single ‘Lucky’ while playing the track runner rhythm game and utilizing Spotify’s album pre-save function in-game for the first time. If you’re a fan of exclusive UGC, you can collect shards of Zedd’s album cover around the world to unlock an awesome Valkyrie headpiece and the ‘Zabb’ emote.

“I’ve met a lot of my best friends through gaming. Music can also be a huge part of the gaming experience, and music discovery is evolving with new platforms like Roblox,” Zedd says. “Beat Galaxy is just the beginning of this innovation. I’m grateful to be a part of Roblox, where fans can come together, play, and engage with one another virtually based on a shared love of music and gaming.”

Yon Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial, explains, “We built the virtual space to bridge the gap between the Roblox community and music fans worldwide. Since launching in late 2023, we’ve welcomed fans across genres and are excited to feature Zedd as the first electronic music artist taking over Beat Galaxy. We will continue to leverage Beat Galaxy to create new experiences that promote music discovery, community, and self-expression.”

