There are numerous games that played a part in my developing a strong love for videogames. My earliest memories include Crash Bandicoot, Tomb Raider, Spyro, and Resident Evil - no, my mum didn't know I was watching her play Capcom's iconic survival horror game. Still, I'm a lifelong fan, so it's not like it instilled fear in me or anything. However, among all of those big names lies another series that shaped my life as a young gamer in the 90s, and that's Rocket Knight Adventures.

Konami's golden era platformer came out on August 6, 1993, in Japan, releasing that same month in North America and then in September for Europe. To this day, it remains one of the best platformers, in my opinion, with the 2024 Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked collection being among the best Switch platformers, and Limited Run Games even gave it a physical release.

If you don't recognize the name Sparkster, I have little choice but to forgive you, given that I believe Konami wasted his potential. He received just one sequel in 1994, Sparkster: Rocket Knight Adventures 2, alongside a spin-off that same year, aptly named Sparkster. Beyond that, it had a reboot in 2010, Rocket Knight, that went nowhere, despite getting some positive reviews, though the price of the game raised some eyebrows.

In my eyes, last year's Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked is nothing more than a port, leaving me desperately wanting a new adventure with Sparkster. His face was one you'd see somewhat frequently for a time in the 90s as Konami featured him as a mascot, despite not sending him on any adventures after 1994.

So, why does Rocket Knight Adventures deserve another shot? Well, it offers fun side-scrolling platforming action with a charming protagonist, featuring a vibrant world and some of the best music you can get in a '90s platformer. Yes, I know that's a pretty bold claim, but I stand quite proudly on that hill. The genre is still as popular as ever, with numerous other gaming icons getting remasters and new games all the time, so why not Sparkster and the Rocket Knight Adventures series? Mind you, I say that, but I'm still waiting for another new Spyro game, too.

Konami certainly has a reputation for not capitalizing on its IP; look at how long it took for them to finally revive the Silent Hill series. I'm a huge fan of horror games, so much so that the ongoing Silent Hill Switch absence saddens me, but hey, at least I still have the SH2 remake, along with the Silent Hill remake and Silent Hill F to look forward to now. Another series that they really ought to show more care to is Castlevania.

No, the Netflix shows don't count. The last new mainline Castlevania game is 2014's Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, so I think it's fair to say that this is another Konami IP that needs some attention. A franchise with the longevity and legacy of Castlevania deserves better. However, this does make me doubt my chances of ever getting a new adventure with Sparkster, if an IP such as this struggles to break through.

All that's left to say is happy birthday, Rocket Knight Adventures. 32 is a big one; here's hoping you return for your 35th. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go and pitifully fall down some holes with the best Crash Bandicoot games you can play.