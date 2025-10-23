The ROG Xbox Ally is the latest handheld gaming PC to benefit from Bazzite OS

Despite the ROG Xbox Ally gaming handheld offering a new way of using Windows 11 via the full-screen 'Xbox experience,' the operating system is still not optimized enough compared to others. Valve's Steam OS is still better suited for running games, which is one of the many reasons it remains atop our list of the best handheld consoles. This software irritation has led some in the community to look at spinoffs of Steam OS that can run on the Xbox Ally, which is where Bazzite OS comes in. Already, the benchmarks are impressive, running some games almost 30% faster than on Windows 11.

YouTuber Cyber Dopamine recently published a video where he installed Bazzite OS onto the Xbox Ally handheld after being frustrated with Windows 11, which you can check out further down the page. The clip shows a night and day difference. Putting the Xbox Ally on standby is far quicker, and playing games like Kingdom Deliverance 2 achieved a big jump in performance, running around 62 FPS on Bazzite compared to 47 FPS on Windows.

Bazzite doesn't just benefit performance, though, as it also makes the Xbox handheld easier to use in general. A quick menu can appear, allowing you to choose the wattage, check the battery, create shortcuts, and more. It's fast, too, and ultimately shows how Microsoft is still lagging behind Steam when it comes to the handheld operating system debate.

In our review of the ROG Xbox Ally, we highlighted how frustrating the "full-screen Xbox experience" is to use Windows 11 on the handheld and how slow it is, specifically the on-screen keyboard. In addition, when you need to use the OS to transfer files or install some apps, it's still not well-optimized for touch controls. It's a great shame, as we had high hopes before the big launch.

That's why, if you own the ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X, it could be worth installing Bazzite to see if you get a better experience playing some games powered by this operating system instead. Other gaming handhelds, such as the Steam Deck OLED and the Lenovo Legion Go S, already show how good SteamOS is when playing the best Steam Deck games.

