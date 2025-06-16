New ROG Xbox Ally price leak makes the Nintendo Switch 2 look reasonable

Following the reveal of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X during last week's Xbox Showcase, we've been waiting patiently for more details on the handheld devices from Microsoft and Asus. Well, if a fresh leak is true, we might have a better idea of how much both consoles are going to cost, and if you thought the new Nintendo Switch 2 was expensive, you're going to want to hold on to your hat.

According to leaker eXtas1s, via Notebookcheck, the prices for the new consoles are $499 for the base model, the ROG Xbox Ally, and $799 for the premium ROG Xbox Ally X. Honestly, that's about what I was anticipating. That price point would pit the cheaper option up against some of the similarly priced options from our guide to the best handheld consoles, including the original Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go.

That's not the only bit of detail from the new leak, though, with eXtas1s also suggesting an October launch for the new Xbox handhelds. Again, this isn't a shocking development, as Xbox had already confirmed that both devices are launching before the end of the year. Still, it's worth noting that this particular source has a bit of a mixed track record, so it's worth taking all this new information with a pinch of salt until we have confirmation from an official source.

If the cheapest version of the ROG Xbox Ally does launch at $499, it'll be fascinating to see how the gaming community reacts, especially given negative sentiment towards Nintendo surrounding the Switch 2's price point. Still, the fact that it'd be $50 cheaper than the Steam Deck OLED could work in its favor, especially given the fact that it has superior specs to Valve's slightly aging console.

To keep up to date with all the latest surrounding the ROG Xbox Ally, we'd recommend following Xbox's social media accounts. Of course, we'll bring you all the latest updates, too. If you can't wait to pick up a new console, though, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review while you're here or see our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives.